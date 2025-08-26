“The Rocket Men.” Atlanta is one of three cities included on the world premiere tour of this play, written by Crystal Skillman, directed by Rachel May and starring an all-woman cast. Six women play former Nazi men who used their scientific skills to flee Germany and settle in an unlikely place: North Alabama. They become the backbone of the American space program. Moving between past and present, “The Rocket Men” grapples with the moral cost of progress and reveals buried truths behind a celebrated chapter of U.S. history. It confronts the question: Why are certain names remembered, while others are erased?

Oct. 9-Nov. 2. Synchronicity Theatre. 1545 Peachtree St, Suite 102, Atlanta. 404-484-8636. synchrotheatre.com.

“The Taming of the Shrew.” The fiery battle of the sexes in Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” gets a bold new twist with an all-female cast. The play follows the travails of “wild and unwed” Katherina (Kate) as she refuses to be subdued, meeting every attempt to control her with sharp wit and fierce independence. The reimagined production sparks fresh conversation on power, identity and relationships.

Sept. 11-28. Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-874‑5299, shakespearetavern.com.

“Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy.” When Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a crime, she’s forced into protective custody in a convent. Disguised as a nun, she initially struggles with her new life, but soon finds purpose leading the convent’s choir and discovers the healing power of community. The musical is based on the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Sept. 19-Oct. 5. Marietta New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave., Marietta. 770-426-4800, mariettatheatresquare.com

“Radio T.B.S. Trailer Park Broadcasting Scandals.” Vesta Poteet and Dixie Mandrell are the gossipy voices who broadcast the outrageous and scandalous stories of the Luna Del Mar Manufactured Home Oasis and Monkey Empire. From beauty pageants, to arrests and bad advice columns, no scandal is too small to air. With big hair and bigger personalities, Vesta and Dixie are the epitome of Southern sass. While the play is primarily a campy farce, some deeper themes do rise subtly to the surface including the importance of female friendships. Presented by Lionheart Theatre.

Sept. 12-28. Lionheart Theatre, 10 College St. NW, Norcross. 770-885-0425, lionhearttheatre.org.

“9 to 5 The Musical.” Violet, Judy and Doralee have a terrible boss. He is sexist, egotistical and dishonest. In this musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, the powerhouse trio gets to live out their workplace fantasy to get rid of their boss in this Out Front Theatre production. In a comical tale of good-hearted revenge, the women give their workplace a makeover and take back control. The play is based on the 1980s film that starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Parton.

Oct. 23-Nov. 8. Out Front Theatre, 999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-448-2755, outfronttheatre.com.

“Peerless” at Theater Emory. A dark comedy inspired by “Macbeth,” playwright Jiehae Park’s “Peerless” follows two Asian American twins, M and L, who have sacrificed everything to be accepted into a prestigious college, in this Theater Emory production. But when a classmate edges them out, the sisters hatch a murderous plan. “Peerless” skewers ambition, privilege and the cutthroat pressures of college admissions. Directed by Wanyu Yang.

Nov. 13-23. Mary Gray Munroe Theater, 201 Dowman Drive, Atlanta. 404-727-5050, arts.emory.edu.