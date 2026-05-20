Get Schooled Opening new doors to opportunity: From ‘Hidden Figures’ to visible futures Like engineers of NASA’s past, the next generation of data center professionals must be prepared to lead with precision, creativity and courage. Backed by more than $800,000 in funding through the Atlanta Technical College Foundation and supported by collaborators that include Microsoft and TA Digital Group, the Microsoft Datacenter Academy at Atlanta Technical College represents a bold new chapter for technical education in Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By Victoria Seals 1 hour ago Share

In the early 1960s, three legendary women — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson — helped America win the Cold War space race by performing complex mathematical calculations that launched astronauts into orbit and into history. Their brilliance and ingenuity, immortalized in the book and movie “Hidden Figures,” was groundbreaking and reminds us that progress does not depend on technology alone. It depends on people who choose to be in the room, use their voices and evolve ahead of their time. Also in the early 1960s, Atlanta Technical College opened its doors. Today, as those same doors open to one of Georgia’s first data center academies, we stand at the forefront of another defining moment that will shape the future of the workforce and the destiny of our shared community. Once again, technology and human potential must align at quantum speed. This moment echoes the same urgency that fueled NASA’s race to the stars. But instead of constructing rockets to explore the new realm of space, we are building the critical infrastructure that powers the burgeoning digital world: the data center.

Every cloud service, every AI tool, every streaming platform and every online transaction depends on the steady hum of data centers. They are the engines that make our modern lives possible, fueling everything from telemedicine and education to entertainment and logistics. Like the engineers of NASA’s past, the next generation of data center professionals must be prepared to lead with precision, creativity and courage. That is precisely what ATC is preparing to do as we hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning for our center. Victoria Seals is the president of Atlanta Technical College. (Courtesy) Every cloud service, every AI tool, every streaming platform and every online transaction depends on the steady hum of data centers. They are the engines that make our modern lives possible, fueling everything from telemedicine and education to entertainment and logistics. Like the engineers of NASA’s past, the next generation of data center professionals must be prepared to lead with precision, creativity and courage. That is precisely what ATC is preparing to do as we hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning for our center. Backed by more than $800,000 in funding through the Atlanta Technical College Foundation and supported by collaborators that include Microsoft and TA Digital Group, the Microsoft Datacenter Academy at Atlanta Technical College represents a bold new chapter for technical education in Georgia. Yet this effort is not only an investment in facilities, but it is also an investment in people. At ATC, we have co-created an exciting pathway that connects students directly to one of the fastest-growing and highest-demand industries in the world. According to McKinsey, employment in data centers across the United States has increased by more than 60% since 2016, with annual growth projected to reach up to 25% through 2030. These are not just jobs. They are careers that offer stability, innovation and economic mobility. To meet the demands of this developing field, education must move as fast as technology. ATC is defined by an agile approach that sets us apart because we listen and align with industry, we adapt to change and we teach for the future. Through an industry-informed curriculum shaped in collaboration with Microsoft and TA Digital Group, students will gain real-world experience in data center operations, networking, cybersecurity and more. These two industry leaders are not only funding the effort but are actively helping to design and refine it, ensuring that every graduate enters the workforce fully prepared.

As the world becomes increasingly powered by data, our mission is to help ensure the door remains open and accessible for all. What happened in NASA’s control room more than 60 years ago reminds us that barriers fall when opportunity rises. The Microsoft Datacenter Academy at Atlanta Technical College is that opportunity, right here in Atlanta. It invites dreamers, problem-solvers and digital pioneers to take their place in a transformative industry and to help define what comes next.