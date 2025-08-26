Atlanta never has a shortage of concerts, and this fall is no different. The season features a load of acts across genres and demographics.
Paul McCartney will make his return to Atlanta for the first time since 2017. Doechii is performing two shows. So is Erykah Badu and Faye Webster. And Brandy and Monica team for a highly anticipated joint show that’s sure to please both their fanbases.
Tate McRae. Pop newcomer Tate McRae, fresh off the release of her third album “So Close to What,” is bringing her Miss Possessive World Tour to Atlanta next month. Zara Larsson will open the show. In May, McRae scored her first No. 1 hit for the Morgan Wallen-assisted “What I Want.”
Sept. 9. State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com
Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge. The Decatur-raised Indigo Girls are currently on a joint tour with fellow folk-rock artist Melissa Etheridge. They’re bringing their Yes We Are Tour to Chastain Park next month. Both Grammy-winning acts recently released documentaries: the Indigo Girls’ “It’s Only Life After All” debuted in theaters last year, and Etheridge’s “I’m Not Broken” two-part docuseries debuted in July on Paramount+.
Sept. 26. Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta. 404-233-2227, synovusbankampatchastainpark.com
Lil Wayne. In June, Lil Wayne dropped his long-awaited “Tha Carter VI,” the latest installment in his successful “Carter” series. Now, he’s touring the album, along with celebrating the rest of his “Carter” discography, which dates back to 2004. Tyga, Belly Gang Kushington, NoCap and Hot Boys will offer support along the ride.
Sept. 29.State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com
Dionne Warwick. Legendary singer Dionne Warwick will hit Atlanta Symphony Hall for a special performance in October. Expect her to sing an array of her hits like “I Say a Little Prayer” and “What the World Needs Now is Love.” Last year, the 84-year-old icon was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Oct. 11. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800. aso.org
Doechii. The day after her One MusicFest set, Doechii will stay in Atlanta for her own headlining concert. She’ll hit 12 cities for her Live From the Swamp Tour, including a stop at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy. The tour supports her latest mixtape “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” which won best rap album at this year’s Grammy Awards.
Oct. 27. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-351-3866, cocacolaroxy.com
Faye Webster. Although Faye Webster’s 2024 album “Underdressed at the Symphony” was inspired by her visits to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, she hasn’t performed with the outfit. Until now. For two nights, the indie star and Atlanta native will sing a collection of songs from her 2024 LP, along with her other discography — all backed by Atlanta’s Grammy-winning ensemble.
Oct. 28 and Oct. 30.Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800, aso.org
Brandy & Monica. Attention all ’90s R&B lovers, Brandy and Monica are teaming up for their first joint tour. The singers will embark on their highly anticipated The Boy Is Mine Tour, named after their Grammy-winning duet. They stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in October. Kelly Rowland, Muni Long and Jamal Roberts will open the show. The tour marks the singers’ first public reunion since facing off in a 2020 Verzuz battle at Tyler Perry Studios.
Oct. 31. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com
Paul McCartney. After nearly a decade away, Paul McCartney will make his return to Atlanta this fall. The 83-year-old Beatle is bringing his Got Back Tour to North America, which includes two shows in the city — his first in the metro area since 2017. McCartney’s tour follows his surprise three-night run at New York’s Bowery Ballroom in February.
Nov. 2-3. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com
Erykah Badu. Grammy winner Erykah Badu has a lot to celebrate this year. On Aug. 29 The Dallas-bred soul singer will release “Abi & Alan,” a joint album — her first in over a decade ― with producer The Alchemist. She’ll also commemorate the 25th anniversary of her beloved sophomore album “Mama’s Gun” with a string of shows across North America, coming to Atlanta for two nights.
Nov. 23-24. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852, cobbenergycentre.com
