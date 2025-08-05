Get pumped at Tailgate Town in International Plaza

Tailgate Town presented by PNC is the official pregame tailgate celebration for the Aflac Kickoff Game. Located in International Plaza just outside Gates Two and Three of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, fans flood the outdoor area to see live music, participate in fan contests, score giveaways, drink and munch on goodies from a wide variety of food vendors.

At the Aflac Fan Experience station inside Tailgate Town, fans can test their football skills at the Aflac Combine Challenge, play Aflac Trivia for a chance to win game day gear or cool off at the New Aflac Lounge with misters and shade. Commemorative Aflac Kickoff Game plush ducks will be available for fans who stop by the activation.

To celebrate the Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday, the United States Marine Corps will host a static display of military vehicles and equipment inside Tailgate Town. The public can try on gear, climb aboard vehicles and witness performances by the Silent Drill Platoon and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band.

Live broadcasts will air from Tailgate Town just outside Gate Two, including the Paul Finebaum Show, Marty & McGee and SEC Nation.

Tailgate Town visitors do not need to be game ticket holders. The free event is family-friendly and open to the public.

Tailgate Town at International Plaza. 1 State Farm Dr., Atlanta. 8 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. Aug. 30. 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Aug. 31. Free. aflackickoffgame.com/sports/2021/6/23/TailgateTown.aspx

Cheer on players upon their game-day arrival

Just before the gates open to the stadium, players from each team will make celebratory walks through The Home Depot Backyard, an 11-acre outdoor green space on the north side of the stadium. The players will unload from team buses and parade down a walkway while being greeted by cheerleaders, team marching bands and adoring fans. Anyone can partake in this high-energy celebration to usher in their favorite players.

The team walks will start at roughly 9:45 a.m. on Saturday (gates open at 10 a.m.) and 12:45 p.m. on Sunday (gates open at 1 p.m.).

The Home Depot Backyard. 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. mercedesbenzstadium.com/hdby

Visit the College Football Hall of Fame

There’s few better times to visit the College Football Hall of Fame than during college football kickoff weekend. Nestled in downtown Atlanta adjacent to Centennial Olympic Park and the Georgia World Congress Center, the College Football Hall of Fame is a 94,000-square-foot interactive attraction celebrating college football legends, traditions and fanfare.

The museum’s three floors feature touchscreen kiosks, a helmet zone displaying hundreds of colorful helmets, fight-song karaoke, virtual face-painting stations and a 45-yard indoor field where guests can test out their goal kicking skills, throw touchdown passes, sprint a 40-yard dash and try high jumps. Guest results on the test field can be recorded and downloaded for fun.

The Hall of Fame’s giant Peach Bowl Playing Field Jumbotron will broadcast the kickoff games all weekend.

College Football Hall of Fame. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 250 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. $35 for adults; $27 for kids ages 3-12; kids under 3 free. VIP guided tours are available for $50. Atlanta CityPass holders can save up to 49% on admission.

Watch the game with a view from Nest on Four

Nest on Four, a sports bar on the fourth floor of the Signia by Hilton, boasts panoramic views of Mercedes-Benz Stadium through floor to ceiling window. A halo board of televisions hangs over the bar; 45 screens can be located throughout. The menu has a wide variety of festive sharables for game day including smoked wagyu brisket totchos, pickle fries, deviled eggs with duck prosciutto, and strawberry-rhubarb cobbler.

Nest on Four. 159 Northside Dr. NW, Atlanta. nestonfouratlanta.com. 404-223-4414. Valet parking only.

Celebrate Bavarian Style at Der Biergarten

Who says you can’t gorge on German food and guzzle German beer while watching All-American football? Delight in dishes you can hardly pronounce, such as Käsespätzle (cheesy egg noodles), Bratwurst Im Brötchen Mit Sauerkraut (bratwurst served on a bun with sauerkraut), Gulasch Suppe (hefty beef stew) and Schweinshaxe (rotisserie pork shank). A huge selection of German draft beer and German wines quench the palate. Bavarian decor and an elevated patio create a welcoming environment. As you cheer on your favorite college football team broadcast on one of several indoor and outdoor flat screens, let out a celebratory “Auf geht’s” (“let’s go”).

Der Biergarten. 300 Marietta St NW, Atlanta. (404) 521-2728. derbiergarten.com.