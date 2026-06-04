Georgia Bulldogs A look at how Georgia-Miss. State tickets rank among all Super Regional prices Georgia begins its Super Regionals series against Mississippi State on Saturday at 11 a.m. Georgia fans cheer during the first inning of their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Hunter DeLauder 8 minutes ago Share

Georgia’s series versus Mississippi State begins Saturday with the Bulldogs needing just two more wins to book its first trip back to the College World Series since 2008. If you want to catch the battle of the Bulldogs, better get those wallets out because there will be no cheap seats at Foley Field this week.

As of Wednesday, resale prices for this highly anticipated matchup ranked as the third-most expensive among the eight Super Regional series, with reserved-seat tickets averaging $293. Only the Morgantown (West Virginia vs. Cal Poly) and Lawrence (Kansas vs. Oklahoma) Regionals were more expensive than Athens. The Athens Regional does rank as the highest-cost ticket from any of the remaining SEC teams hosting, which also includes Alabama, Auburn and Texas. Georgia and Mississippi State are one of just three supers to have two national seeds — No. 3 UGA and No. 14 Mississippi State. The two SEC schools have met four previous times this season, with Georgia winning all four, including a sweep in Starkville, Miss., and at the SEC Tournament.

Below is a look at how ticket prices compare for all eight Super Regionals. Prices were pulled from three major ticket resale sites: Ticketmaster, StubHub and SeatGeek.

These prices do not include resellers fees or added costs. As tickets become available or are sold, the average costs will vary. All numbers used are as of Wednesday afternoon. UGA-Miss. St. Game 1 (Saturday) ticket prices The average cost for a standing-room-only ticket in Athens was $98, with the cheapest being from Ticketmaster at $61. To watch the game from a seat on Saturday, prices are averaging close to $630, with the cheapest at $297 from SeatGeek and the most expensive tilting over $2,300. UGA-Miss. St. Game 2 (Sunday) ticket prices Sunday prices remain pretty hefty. To stand, SeatGeek is offering tickets as low as $126, but if you would like to watch the game from the right-field bleachers, StubHub had tickets available for $202. The average individual seat ticket is a little over $660, with the cheapest being from StubHub at $368. Ticketmaster and StubHub both offer general admission options, with the cheapest being $362 from StubHub.