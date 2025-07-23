Those who have embraced Murray in his Yuletide era will have the chance to meet him this weekend, along with several other celebrities from Christmas movies.

The stars will be in Dahlonega for the inaugural Christmas in a Small Town, a fan convention hosted by Atlanta-based event production company Decade Days.

Other visiting stars include Tyler Hynes, Colin Egglesfield, Kristoffer Polaha, Taylor Cole, Jesse Metcalfe, Arielle Kebbel, Sarah Lancaster, Ryan Paevey, Rob Mayes, Barry Corbin, Michael Rady and Drew Seeley. Fans will have a chance to get autographs, take selfies and mingle at holiday-themed events with the attractive bunch.

Being in Dahlonega will likely bring back memories for a few — Cole and Rady filmed “Christmas in Homestead” in town in 2016, while Lancaster and Corbin filmed “Christmas in the Smokies” in 2015.

While Christmas in a Small Town hinges on the fan convention happening at the Convocation Center at the University of North Georgia, the event also encompasses festivities all weekend across town — including a tree lighting in Hancock Park, an enchanted ball and breakfast with Santa, among others.

Some events will be restricted to convention ticket holders, while others will be open to the general public. Shuttles will run between the Convocation Center and downtown.

Credit: Lamar Bates Credit: Lamar Bates

Why Dahlonega?

Decade Days, founded in 2023 by Autumn Dawn Nierode, has thus far best been known for hosting a “Gilmore Girls” fan convention in April in New Milford, Connecticut. Last year, Nierode had the idea to host a Christmas-themed fan convention. Dahlonega was her first-choice destination.

As a metro Atlanta resident, Nierode is familiar with the magic of Dahlonega during the holidays. The Friday after Thanksgiving, Dahlonega transforms into a winter wonderland with elaborate lights and Christmas decor along historic Main Street. The charming mountain town has been hailed as “Georgia’s Hallmark Christmas Town” by Southern Living, one of the nation’s “Best Christmas Towns” by HGTV and one of the “10 Best Christmas Towns in America” by Fox News.

Credit: Michelle Kraft Deblois Credit: Michelle Kraft Deblois

Last year, Dahlonega’s six-week, Old Fashioned Christmas celebration in November and December brought 297,000 people to the community, according to statistics provided by Sam McDuffie, executive director for the Dahlonega-Lumpkin County Visitors Bureau.

This holiday renown is likely also why Christmas movies have chosen to film in Dahlonega, including the aforementioned “Christmas in Homestead” and “Christmas in the Smokies,” as well as 2020’s “A Taste of Christmas.”

Hancock Park was used to film a Christmas tree market in “A Taste of Christmas” and a snowball fight scene in “Christmas in Homestead.” The Baptist Student Union on the University of North Georgia’s campus was transformed into a mountain lodge. Dahlonega’s General Store, Gold Museum and Women’s Club Community House have also been used as filming locations in holiday films.

“The reason that these movies film here in Dahlonega is that it really does have the backdrop,” McDuffie said. “It is very Hallmark-esque. One of the magical things about Dahlonega is the fact that it has managed to maintain its small-town charm with historic buildings.”

Credit: Lamar Bates Credit: Lamar Bates

McDuffie said for years city leaders and business owners have kicked around the idea of doing a Christmas in July event, but the vision never materialized.

Then, last year, Nierode approached the city to ask if Decade Days could host a holiday-themed fan convention in Dahlonega. The match made sense.

With McDuffie’s help, Nierode connected with Dahlonega local businesses and the town’s Old Fashioned Christmas volunteer committee to expand participation in the festive weekend beyond the convention walls.

Town participation

Dahlonega will be minimally decorated in holiday decor to give visitors a small taste of the much more extravagant winter display.

The Christmas Crawl invites anyone, not just convention ticket holders, to join the fun. Participants can fill a passport with stamps from local destinations to be entered into a drawing for prizes.

Kim Pyron is excited to have her businesses, both located on the public square, participate.

Tea Rabbit’s Teas will feature a Harry Potter Christmas theme, while Steap will offer hot foot baths made of chocolate.

“We want our experiences to be whimsical and fun,” Pyron said. “… For us, I think that feeling of Christmas, which is loving each other and finding the magic, transcends Dec. 25.”

Christmas in a Small Town, McDuffie believes, will have a “good economic impact on the city,” he said, citing examples such as high occupancy rates at local hotels and Airbnbs, rental costs earned at city venues and increased spending at local businesses.

Nierode projects ticket sales for the convention will be roughly 1,200, with more people also attending the non-ticketed city festivities.

McDuffie, who is excited to break out his family’s matching flannel pajamas to participate in Friday’s Christmas PJ karaoke night, said the event’s timing is perfect.

“This will be one of those last hoorahs for the community to get involved before we get back into the hustle and bustle of the school year,” he said. “This could potentially grow into something massive and really help us out in July.”

Credit: Photo by Miranda Friel/Courtesy of Decade Days Credit: Photo by Miranda Friel/Courtesy of Decade Days

If you go

Christmas in a Small Town

July 25-27. $45-$395. Convocation Center at the University of North Georgia, 180 Alumni Drive, Dahlonega (other events scheduled around downtown). christmasinasmalltown.com.