Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment

Wait, was that André 3000? Atlanta legend keeps popping up around town

The rapper and flautist is keeping fans on their toes, including a brief reunion with Outkast partner Big Boi.
André 3000 made a rare red carpet appearance on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition. (Evan Agostini/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

André 3000 made a rare red carpet appearance on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition. (Evan Agostini/AP)
By
1 hour ago

André 3000 never ceases to keep you guessing.

The Outkast rapper has surprised Atlanta fans with pop-up flute concerts around the city this week. On Sunday, he performed with a band on a basketball court in Old Fourth Ward, with a camera crew in attendance. He did the same thing Tuesday in a parking lot off Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta.

ExploreAs Outkast enters rock Hall of Fame, Tri-Cities High will follow along

In true André 3000 fashion, both performances weren’t announced beforehand, giving many fans severe FOMO with concert clips that circulated online. His Outkast partner, Big Boi, attended Tuesday’s show, making for a rare public reunion. Big Boi posted a picture of them on Instagram with the caption, “Saxxx & Stacks.”

It marks Outkast’s first public sighting since they were announced as Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees in April. They have yet to announce if they’ll reunite at the induction ceremony in November.

The reasoning for André 3000’s pop-up concerts is unclear. His reps haven’t returned The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for additional information.

But that hasn’t stopped Atlanta fans from speculating on where he might be next.

At his Tuesday concert, the artist did a brief interview with Atlanta streetwear pioneer Omar “Chilly-O” Mitchell, which went viral. André 3000 said he’s “hitting spots playing,” especially for those who couldn’t catch his “New Blue Sun” shows last year.

“What’s going on is (we’re) bringing music, this free-form music we’ve been doing, to places that don’t normally get it,” the rapper, who turned 50 last month, said in the video. “A lot of people didn’t get a chance to come see concerts, didn’t get a chance to see us at the Fox (Theatre) … so we’re bringing it to the streets.”

In May, André 3000 released a surprise piano EP (titled “7 Piano Sketches”) before making a rare red carpet appearance at the Met Gala, wearing a piano on his back.

Although the artist loves to remain a mystery, his penchant for keeping fans on their toes never seems to get old, especially for the hometown admirers who’ll be there waiting for whatever he does next.

Related
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

As Outkast enters rock Hall of Fame, Tri-Cities High will follow along

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Follow DeAsia Paige on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

“Understanding that these artists who are now going to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and (being) one of the few Black artists who have a platinum record, were actually made here makes me think about what type of impact can I make as well,” said 10th grade percussion section leader Kori Harmon (from left, with Aiden Turner-Jackson and Cordell Freeman. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

As Outkast enters rock Hall of Fame, Tri-Cities High will follow along

Students, staff and alumni of the Atlanta high school reflect on Atlanta duo’s impact.

Train delays after Shakira concert are latest cause for concern for MARTA

The FIFA World Cup is coming in 2026, and there is reason for concern with MARTA experiencing extended delays during Atlanta Pride last year and Saturday's Shakira concert

Taylor Swift has regained control of her music, buys back first 6 albums

The Latest

A red-footed tortoise native to South America has distinctive red scales on it legs. The new exhibition "Turtles" opens June 7 at Fernbank Museum and will display a dozen different species of turtles from around the globe. (Courtesy of Little Ray's Exhibitions)

Credit: Courtesy of Little Ray’s Exhibitions

It’s time to shell-ebrate turtles at new Fernbank Museum exhibition

Simple Minds’ songs still glitter like ‘Diamonds’ on new live album, tour

Playing solo or with orchestra, Livingston Taylor has a vision for concerts

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.