It marks Outkast’s first public sighting since they were announced as Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees in April. They have yet to announce if they’ll reunite at the induction ceremony in November.

The reasoning for André 3000’s pop-up concerts is unclear. His reps haven’t returned The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for additional information.

But that hasn’t stopped Atlanta fans from speculating on where he might be next.

At his Tuesday concert, the artist did a brief interview with Atlanta streetwear pioneer Omar “Chilly-O” Mitchell, which went viral. André 3000 said he’s “hitting spots playing,” especially for those who couldn’t catch his “New Blue Sun” shows last year.

“What’s going on is (we’re) bringing music, this free-form music we’ve been doing, to places that don’t normally get it,” the rapper, who turned 50 last month, said in the video. “A lot of people didn’t get a chance to come see concerts, didn’t get a chance to see us at the Fox (Theatre) … so we’re bringing it to the streets.”

In May, André 3000 released a surprise piano EP (titled “7 Piano Sketches”) before making a rare red carpet appearance at the Met Gala, wearing a piano on his back.

Although the artist loves to remain a mystery, his penchant for keeping fans on their toes never seems to get old, especially for the hometown admirers who’ll be there waiting for whatever he does next.