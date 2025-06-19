How Atlanta’s Kristian Bush became Megan Moroney’s producer

Explore Megan Moroney swiftly becoming a country superstar

But when the two brothers heard her sample songs, they were surprised and impressed. Kristian produced her first EP out of his own pocket and, soon, major labels called. Arista Nashville signed her. He linked her with her manager Juli Griffith and helped shape hits including “Tennessee Orange” and “I’m Not Pretty.”

Two studio albums later, Moroney is a rising country music star collecting awards, magazine covers and critical acclaim. An “emo cowgirl” is how she happily describes herself.

“There’s a certain timbre to her voice, a scratch break in it,” said Bush, who is part of 1990s rock band Billy Pilgrim and country duo Sugarland and is performing his own show at Eddie’s Attic on Sunday. “She can control the break, which is masterful. It dictates her delivery, which is much like Elvis Costello. It’s naturally sad.”

He said some producers might have been tempted to “scrub out” those flaws in her voice. “I turned it up in her,” he said. “I think it’s an instrumental part of why people empathize with her music.”

When Bush first heard Moroney songs, it took a moment for him to match her voice to her looks. “Megan was coming out of the UGA sorority scene and was exploring the odd job of influencer,” he said. “I just wanted to protect her because she presented so pretty. Nashville has a bad habit of sidelining females. I don’t like it.”

As part of Sugarland, he understood fans tended to focus on lead singer Jennifer Nettles, although he and Nettles are coequals behind the scenes. So he said he knows the feeling of being underestimated or dismissed.

“When I work with women in the business,” Bush said, “it’s very easy for me to communicate with them even as a man. I did my best to prepare her for what she was going to go through and head off problems early.”

Moroney’s levelheaded nature certainly helps, he said. And she writes with a specific point of view. “She doesn’t pitch her songs to other artists,” he said. “I’m a big proponent of (not doing) that.”

When Bush spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this week at his stand-alone Decatur recording space next to a yoga studio, he was working on a pop-country song “Surf’s Up” by an up-and-coming artist, Payton Sullivan from Hawaii.

He is also in the middle of producing Moroney’s third album and has sensed a shift in how Nashville perceives him: “I’m now paddling the river of being a producer in Nashville at the highest level.”

Accompanied by brother Brandon and longtime collaborator Benji Shanks, Bush is playing his Eddie’s Attic show on Sunday just for fun. He has a general sense of what he will perform but he will also make it up as he goes along. He can cull songs from his two bands, his many solo options and two musicals he’s cowritten “Troubadour” and “Darlin’ Cory.”

Brandon said the pool of potential songs is in the neighborhood of 350 to 400.

“As a performer, I can be a wanderer,” Kristian Bush said. “I love the lesson that there are three or four points during a show where you’re not quite sure what is going to happen next. It could be terrible. It could be magical. A jam could go sideways. Or you could climb Everest.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Kristian Bush

8 p.m. Sunday, June 22. $32.26, Eddie’s Attic, 515 N McDonough St., Decatur, www.dice.fm