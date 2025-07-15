Who Blew Up the Guidestones?
For decades, the Georgia Guidestones were nothing more than kitschy roadside Americana…a curiosity people visited for fun, intrigue… and the occasional pagan ritual. But something changed in 2022. The Guidestones became a flashpoint. How did a kitschy southern oddity become the site of an act of domestic terrorism?
Who Blew Up the Guidestones?
For decades, the Georgia Guidestones were nothing more than kitschy roadside Americana…a curiosity people visited for fun, intrigue… and the occasional pagan ritual. But something changed in 2022. The Guidestones became a flashpoint. How did a kitschy southern oddity become the site of an act of domestic terrorism?