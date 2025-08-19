Free AJC Access Now Available to UGA Students and Faculty

Students, faculty and staff at the University of Georgia (UGA) have a new, free resource to stay informed this school year with AJC.com and the AJC app. Earlier this month, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), launched its campus-wide premium digital access program with the GALILEO university library system. UGA joins participating colleges and universities like Southeastern Tech, West Georgia Tech and Columbia Theological College in offering complimentary access to the AJC’s world-class journalism and digital products.

Credit: UGA Credit: UGA

The program, provided in direct response to student requests, is over a year in the making. Anna Reyzelman and Ella Colker, two UGA senators with the Student Government Association (SGA), began working with the AJC and the Georgia Library System. Their goal was to give all UGA students an all-access online subscription to “The Substance and Soul of the South.” After writing and presenting “Resolution 37-24: AJC Access” during a final session of the 37th Senate, and an affirmative vote of the SGA legislative branch, their free access was granted.

“As a Georgia resident and student, I’ve noticed that many important local issues don’t get the attention they deserve in national news,” said Colker. “I’m so excited to now have access to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, so I can stay informed about what’s happening in my home state.”

“I’m so grateful that UGA has gained access to a local news source that allows us to stay informed on current events in our state and provides us with new perspectives to consider while forming opinions on pertinent issues,” added Reyzelman.

UGA students, faculty and staff can activate their complimentary digital access to AJC.com and the AJC app through the GALILEO university library system here.

###

For more information and press inquiries:

Hugo Rojo and Shumuriel Ratliff | The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

press@ajc.com

Read more news about the AJC on the Our Story page