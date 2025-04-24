Usher concert film set in Paris to debut on BET+ in May

Indeed, Usher performs all his biggest songs such as “Yeah!,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club” and “U Got it Bad.”

Hay noted that “he knows he’s a sex symbol and plays it up to the hilt, including simulating sexual foreplay and doing a lot of grinding with several of his female backup dancers.”

Usher, who performed the Super Bowl halftime show last year and made a whopping six concert stops last year at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, is currently touring in the Netherlands and Germany.

“Usher can still mesmerize crowds with his impeccable dance moves, relentless sex appeal and triumphant vocal chops that constantly prove he’s one of the greatest entertainers of all time. His long list of hits transcends genre,” wrote Atlanta Journal-Constitution music writer DeAsia Paige, who reviewed his concert last October.

He talked to Paige for an hour last year.

“I don’t create based off of new or old standards, I create based off of my standard,” he said. “Whenever I do anything, I put my all into it. Every bit of who and what I am is represented in it, whether it’s dance, a product, developing an artist, a play, a book. My DNA is to create quality.”

Usher, who spent a chunk of his childhood in Atlanta and attended North Springs High School, had two residencies in Las Vegas from 2021 to 2023 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I first moved to Vegas, I didn’t care about making money, but I wanted people to enjoy themselves,” he said. “I wanted us to get back to normal. I wanted us to get to a place where we can actually be in a room with each other and have a good time. That was my only goal.”

The two Vegas residencies earned over $100 million combined, according to Billboard.