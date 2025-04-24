Breaking: Children’s Healthcare suspends gender-affirming care for transgender kids
Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Usher concert film set in Paris to debut on BET+ in May

He performed six times at State Farm Arena last year after his Super Bowl performance.
An Usher Raymond concert film will stream exclusively on BET+ beginning May 8. (Courtesy of BET+)

Credit: BET+

Credit: BET+

An Usher Raymond concert film will stream exclusively on BET+ beginning May 8. (Courtesy of BET+)
By
1 hour ago

Usher’s first concert film, “Usher: Rendezvous in Paris,” will stream exclusively on BET+ beginning May 8.

The movie highlights his eight-concert stop during Paris Fashion Week at La Seine Musicale.

Carla Hay of Culture Mix called it “a competently made film … a movie made for Usher’s fans who want familiarity, including the expected set list of his greatest hits.”

ExploreFrom 2024: Usher talks about his career to the AJC

Indeed, Usher performs all his biggest songs such as “Yeah!,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club” and “U Got it Bad.”

Hay noted that “he knows he’s a sex symbol and plays it up to the hilt, including simulating sexual foreplay and doing a lot of grinding with several of his female backup dancers.”

Usher, who performed the Super Bowl halftime show last year and made a whopping six concert stops last year at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, is currently touring in the Netherlands and Germany.

“Usher can still mesmerize crowds with his impeccable dance moves, relentless sex appeal and triumphant vocal chops that constantly prove he’s one of the greatest entertainers of all time. His long list of hits transcends genre,” wrote Atlanta Journal-Constitution music writer DeAsia Paige, who reviewed his concert last October.

He talked to Paige for an hour last year.

“I don’t create based off of new or old standards, I create based off of my standard,” he said. “Whenever I do anything, I put my all into it. Every bit of who and what I am is represented in it, whether it’s dance, a product, developing an artist, a play, a book. My DNA is to create quality.”

Usher, who spent a chunk of his childhood in Atlanta and attended North Springs High School, had two residencies in Las Vegas from 2021 to 2023 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I first moved to Vegas, I didn’t care about making money, but I wanted people to enjoy themselves,” he said. “I wanted us to get back to normal. I wanted us to get to a place where we can actually be in a room with each other and have a good time. That was my only goal.”

The two Vegas residencies earned over $100 million combined, according to Billboard.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Coco Jones poses for a portrait on Monday, April 21, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Coco Jones is fearless on debut album 'Why Not More?'

2h ago

Drake complains about Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Super Bowl performance in new defamation claims

Slater Nalley is sole Atlantan in ‘American Idol’ top 14

"American Idol" cut its top 20 to 14 on Sunday, April 21, 2025. Slater Nalley, a Lovett School senior, got through, but Baylee Littrell of Alpharetta didn't make it.

The Latest

Atlanta resident Ahmed Lucan is a recurring character in the Hulu series "Deli Boys." (Handout)

Credit: CONTRIBU

Atlanta actor Ahmed Lucan finds home on Hulu’s comedy ‘Deli Boys’

Slater Nalley is sole Atlantan in ‘American Idol’ top 14

Will Darius J be the second Georgia resident to win ‘The Voice’?

Featured

Stacey Abrams speaks at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Abrams is at the center of speculation over whether she will mount a third campaign for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Stacey Abrams considers third run for governor as some Georgia Democrats move on

Once the unquestioned leader of Georgia Democrats, Stacey Abrams now faces an uncertain political future as she considers a third run for governor.

Orange Crush future in limbo after clash between organizer, trademark owner

The Orange Crush beach bash brought tens of thousands of HBCU students to Georgia's coast, but its future is clouded by a dispute between the trademark owner and organizer.

With midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades

Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.