Taste of Marietta will combine food and fun at its 30th annual festival. Planned for 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, April 27, on the historic Marietta Square, the event will host more than 70 diverse Marietta and Cobb County restaurants that will offer some of their best dishes.
Admission to the festival is free, and food tastings cost $2-$10. From sweets such as deep-fried brownies and peach cobbler to main dishes of Italian favorites and barbecue, guests are likely to find several dishes they’d like to try. Because Taste of Marietta uses a cash system for food and drinks, festivalgoers won’t need to buy tickets to buy “tastes.”
Chefs will be spotlighted on stage as they host live demonstrations, and live musical acts such as Mildly Aggressive Folk and country artist Kyle Bradley will perform on several stages around the square. For younger guests, a kids zone will provide fun and games.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Taste of Marietta
Credit: Photo courtesy of Taste of Marietta
The festival is adding a Publix VIP Lounge this year noon-6 p.m. at Boxwood Social Hall, 18 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta. Guests 21 and older can purchase a ticket for $89 to get access to air conditioning, private restrooms, live acoustic music, hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. Also new this year is the Georgia Grown Member Village, where festivalgoers can shop for products made and grown in Georgia, including produce and hot sauces.
Of course, nearby shops and museums offer retail therapy and enlightenment.
Proceeds from the festival benefit Visit Marietta, a nonprofit organization that works with the city to promote the town’s culture and heritage.
More information: 770-423-1330, tasteofmarietta.com.
Credit: Photo courtesy of SweetWater Brewing Company
Credit: SPECIAL
