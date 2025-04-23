Taste of Marietta will combine food and fun at its 30th annual festival. Planned for 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, April 27, on the historic Marietta Square, the event will host more than 70 diverse Marietta and Cobb County restaurants that will offer some of their best dishes.

Admission to the festival is free, and food tastings cost $2-$10. From sweets such as deep-fried brownies and peach cobbler to main dishes of Italian favorites and barbecue, guests are likely to find several dishes they’d like to try. Because Taste of Marietta uses a cash system for food and drinks, festivalgoers won’t need to buy tickets to buy “tastes.”

Chefs will be spotlighted on stage as they host live demonstrations, and live musical acts such as Mildly Aggressive Folk and country artist Kyle Bradley will perform on several stages around the square. For younger guests, a kids zone will provide fun and games.