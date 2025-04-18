Easter Sunday is just a hop away, and if you’re still scrambling trying to find eggs to decorate, Walmart has a fluffier, sweeter and surprisingly dyeable solution: marshmallows.

Thanks to record-breaking egg prices — more than $6 a dozen in some places — many families are ditching tradition and trying to fill in the gaps. Jet-Puffed, the Kraft Heinz marshmallow brand, has entered the Easter chat with a brand-new, budget-friendly alternative to egg dye kits. Its “Dip and Decorate” kit ($1.99 at Walmart) features everything you need to transform jumbo marshmallows into pastel, Easter-ready “eggs.”

The kit comes with six vibrant dyes, mini tongs (hello, mess-free fun), decorating pens and a 24-ounce bag of massive marshmallows. Yes, these puffballs are about the same size as jumbo eggs — perfect for little hands and Instagrammable Easter baskets.