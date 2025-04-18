Breaking: 2 officers shot, suspect dead after gunfire at Fulton hotel near I-20
Wellness
Wellness

Marshmallows are the new Easter eggs — and way cheaper

Still hunting for Easter fun? Try these budget-friendly kits

Here's how to have an eco-friendly Easter.
By
15 minutes ago

Easter Sunday is just a hop away, and if you’re still scrambling trying to find eggs to decorate, Walmart has a fluffier, sweeter and surprisingly dyeable solution: marshmallows.

Thanks to record-breaking egg prices — more than $6 a dozen in some places — many families are ditching tradition and trying to fill in the gaps. Jet-Puffed, the Kraft Heinz marshmallow brand, has entered the Easter chat with a brand-new, budget-friendly alternative to egg dye kits. Its “Dip and Decorate” kit ($1.99 at Walmart) features everything you need to transform jumbo marshmallows into pastel, Easter-ready “eggs.”

The kit comes with six vibrant dyes, mini tongs (hello, mess-free fun), decorating pens and a 24-ounce bag of massive marshmallows. Yes, these puffballs are about the same size as jumbo eggs — perfect for little hands and Instagrammable Easter baskets.

ExploreNon-candy Easter basket ideas your kids will love

“Have your Easter egg decorating plans been cracked by soaring egg prices? This year, the best dozen on the table is from Jet-Puffed,” says a press release for the kit, CNN reported. So if you’re over hard-boiled stress and sticky dye spills, this marshmallow makeover might be your new favorite Easter tradition.

Other Easter kits you can snag

If the marshmallow method isn’t your style, Kroger’s shelves are also stocked with other affordable DIY kits to keep the celebration going:

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Peeps marshmallow treats move through the manufacturing process at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa., Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

Go inside the factory where Peeps are made

Expect more fake eggs made of colored marshmallows or even potatoes on this year's Easter spread

Easter baskets without the sugar rush? This viral mom has genius ideas

Looking for non-candy Easter basket ideas? Parenting expert Kimberly McLeod shares fun, affordable and brain-boosting alternatives that kids will love.

The Latest

Artificial sweeteners increase risk of heart disease, stroke

Atlanta dietitian shares bitter truth of artificial sweeteners

Middle Georgia RV park enlists Black Atlantans to unwind in nature

Aging in Atlanta event gives advice on health, estate planning and more

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.