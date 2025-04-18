Easter Sunday is just a hop away, and if you’re still scrambling trying to find eggs to decorate, Walmart has a fluffier, sweeter and surprisingly dyeable solution: marshmallows.
Thanks to record-breaking egg prices — more than $6 a dozen in some places — many families are ditching tradition and trying to fill in the gaps. Jet-Puffed, the Kraft Heinz marshmallow brand, has entered the Easter chat with a brand-new, budget-friendly alternative to egg dye kits. Its “Dip and Decorate” kit ($1.99 at Walmart) features everything you need to transform jumbo marshmallows into pastel, Easter-ready “eggs.”
The kit comes with six vibrant dyes, mini tongs (hello, mess-free fun), decorating pens and a 24-ounce bag of massive marshmallows. Yes, these puffballs are about the same size as jumbo eggs — perfect for little hands and Instagrammable Easter baskets.
“Have your Easter egg decorating plans been cracked by soaring egg prices? This year, the best dozen on the table is from Jet-Puffed,” says a press release for the kit, CNN reported. So if you’re over hard-boiled stress and sticky dye spills, this marshmallow makeover might be your new favorite Easter tradition.
Other Easter kits you can snag
If the marshmallow method isn’t your style, Kroger’s shelves are also stocked with other affordable DIY kits to keep the celebration going:
- Anker Art Paint & Display Easter Eggs ($4.99): A classic paint-your-own set for the traditionalist at heart. Includes colorful paints and plastic eggs for a no-crack experience.
- Anker Art Make Your Own Pom Pom Characters ($4.99): Crafty and cute, this kit lets kids build fuzzy pom-pom bunnies.
- Anker Art Paint Your Own Easter Scene ($4.99): Kids can color in their own holiday scene with included paints and a wooden display.
- LEGO Creator Easter Bunny (68 pieces) ($4.99): This mini LEGO build is perfect for older kids (or the kid in all of us). It makes for a sweet keepsake that doesn’t melt in the sun.
