How national parks became the new wellness retreat

“Today, campers and leisure travelers alike are looking to slow down and connect with loved ones and nature while vacationing,” KOA president and CEO Toby O’Rourke told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Campgrounds across the country are stepping up to the wellness plate, too. Think meditation labyrinths (walking paths), yoga sessions and forest bathing zones. At Terramor Outdoor Resort in Maine, KOA’s luxury glamping brand, wellness is built into the experience. O’Rourke notes its upcoming Ember & Essence weekend in June will bring in influencers and professionals for a weekend designed to help guests unplug and reset.

And people are investing in these luxury experiences. Some glampers are spending up to $251 a day, according to the report.

“Sixty-one percent of all new campers last year were Gen Z and Millennials,” said O’Rourke. “And with that comes the need to purchase gear and supplies that allow them to experience the outdoors — not just now, but into the future.”

Even tech is playing a role — 62% of campers now use AI to help plan their trips, and those who know they’ll have solid Wi-Fi tend to stay nearly nine extra nights a year, according the KOA report. Sunrise coffee with a side of connection? Yes, please.

With more than 400 national park sites in the U.S., there’s no shortage of dreamy destinations to escape to. Here’s how to glamp like a pro — and where to go when you want an outdoor wellness escape.

What to pack

These elevated gear picks turn any park visit into a wellness retreat.

Gozney’s Tread Pizza Oven : Take pizza night to the great outdoors. This high-heat oven reaches over 900°F and cooks a pie in 60 seconds — ideal for those who want a fast, fun and flavorful fireside meal.

Take pizza night to the great outdoors. This high-heat oven reaches over 900°F and cooks a pie in 60 seconds — ideal for those who want a fast, fun and flavorful fireside meal. Nemo’s Stargaze Reclining Camp Chair : This is more of a luxury throne than a camping chair. It swings like a hammock, reclines for ultimate stargazing and comes with side pouches for all the essentials.

This is more of a luxury throne than a camping chair. It swings like a hammock, reclines for ultimate stargazing and comes with side pouches for all the essentials. Yeti Hopper Soft Backpack Cooler : This backpack cooler keeps drinks and perishables chilled for up to four days. Its sleek design is built to last — perfect for hiking, paddling or lounging. Pair with Yeti’s Rambler Bowls for a meal that stays crisp in any climate.

This backpack cooler keeps drinks and perishables chilled for up to four days. Its sleek design is built to last — perfect for hiking, paddling or lounging. Pair with Yeti’s Rambler Bowls for a meal that stays crisp in any climate. CordaRoy’s Full Outdoor Bean Bag : This waterproof, convertible seat goes from a cozy chill spot to a comfy sleeping surface in under two minutes. It’s ideal for glampers who don’t want to sacrifice comfort under the stars.

This waterproof, convertible seat goes from a cozy chill spot to a comfy sleeping surface in under two minutes. It’s ideal for glampers who don’t want to sacrifice comfort under the stars. OutIn Nano Portable Espresso Machine: Your daily brew, but trail-ready. This portable espresso machine heats water on its own, and works with both capsules and ground coffee.

Where to stay

Some are a quick road trip away and others are worth the flight, but all are designed to help you unwind.

Dunya Camp (Summerville, GA): Tucked into the ancient “enchanted land” of the Cherokee, Dunya Camp serves up safari-style tents, private hammocks, and outdoor soaking tubs — all with sweeping views. It’s part romantic escape, part spiritual reset.

Tucked into the ancient “enchanted land” of the Cherokee, Dunya Camp serves up safari-style tents, private hammocks, and outdoor soaking tubs — all with sweeping views. It’s part romantic escape, part spiritual reset. Georgia Safari Conservation Park (Madison, GA): Just named one of TIME’s 2025 “World’s Greatest Places,” this overnight safari stay offers luxury tents, giraffes and rhinos, and customizable tours across 530 acres of protected conservation land. It’s the closest thing to the Serengeti in the South.

Just named one of TIME’s 2025 “World’s Greatest Places,” this overnight safari stay offers luxury tents, giraffes and rhinos, and customizable tours across 530 acres of protected conservation land. It’s the closest thing to the Serengeti in the South. Rush Creek Lodge at Yosemite (Groveland, CA): Perched on the edge of Yosemite National Park, this eco-resort brings the wow factor with spa cabins, stargazing decks and sustainable amenities — proof you don’t have to sacrifice comfort to go green.

Perched on the edge of Yosemite National Park, this eco-resort brings the wow factor with spa cabins, stargazing decks and sustainable amenities — proof you don’t have to sacrifice comfort to go green. Talula Mesa Glamping Resort (Marble Falls, TX): Near Austin, Texas, Talula Mesa offers boho-chic tent-cabin hybrids with floor-to-ceiling glass and epic Lake Travis views. Each tent is spaced for privacy, making it one of Texas’ most stylish and serene glamping escapes.

