Aging in Atlanta Smart summer gardening tips to get through Georgia’s heat Atlanta gardeners share what to plant, how to water and how to keep gardens thriving in high temperatures. Tiffanny Jones, director of horticulture for the Goizueta Gardens at the Atlanta History Center, highlights heat-tolerant plants this summer season. (Courtesy of Lauren Eberth)

By Yolanda Harris – For the AJC 25 minutes ago Share

The summer heat can be relentless in Georgia, but with the right preparation and plant selection, gardens can still thrive. From backyard vegetable gardens to colorful patio accents and landscapes, local gardeners are finding creative ways to keep greenery flourishing despite rising temperatures.

Choosing heat-tolerant plants One of the biggest challenges for Atlanta gardeners is selecting plants capable of enduring long stretches of intense sun. According to local experts, choosing heat-resistant varieties is key to maintaining healthy gardens through the peak summer season. Vegetable gardeners like Atlanta resident Patricia Ballou Matthews are increasingly turning to crops like peppers, greens, cucumbers and certain varieties of tomatoes. Herbs like basil and rosemary are also heat-tolerant and add fragrance to outdoor and indoor spaces. Patricia Ballou Matthews. (Courtesy of Ken Matthews) Matthews has been harvesting vegetables in her backyard for 15 years.

“I just wanted to get back in touch with nature and grow my own vegetables because they taste so much better. Plus, I know what’s in the soil.”

If you’re interested in planting flowers and greenery, Tiffanny Jones, director of horticulture for the Goizueta Gardens at the Atlanta History Center, suggests popular heat-tolerant plants like salvia, lantana and achillea, also known as yarrow. Seasonal color plants like begonia, penta and echinacea (coneflower) also work well. Preparing before temperatures rise Experts say successful gardening begins long before the hottest days arrive. Soil preparation and irrigation now can determine whether plants thrive or struggle. Healthy soil is essential, especially in Georgia, where red clay can make gardening more challenging. However, since clay is nutrient-rich, Jones recommends mixing it with ground soil found at retail nurseries. Fertilizer also plays an important role in healthy plant growth. “Ideally, to improve in-ground planting, add organic matter like mushroom compost, shredded leaves or manure,” Jones told the AJC. These additions help soil hold moisture. After plants mature, she recommends using liquid fertilizer to keep them healthy and robust.

Watering and pruning For irrigation, a standard garden hose works well. However, Matthews says there’s nothing like rainwater. “When it rains, I can literally go out the next day and see something that wasn’t there yesterday!” But experts warn that overwatering is one of the most frequent gardening mistakes. “The big mistake most people make is watering more often than they should,” Jones stated. “A much better pattern is watering deeply two to three times a week.” For a successful planting experience, be sure to use pots with built-in drainage. Maintenance practices like pruning also play a key role in healthy growth.

“Just like with flowers, the more you prune your vegetation, the more they produce,” Matthews added. If vegetables are mature, it’s best to pick them. A begonia brings bright, seasonal color to a summer container. (Courtesy of Tiffanny Jones) Gardening in small spaces Not every gardener has a large backyard, but patios, balconies and porches can still become productive green spaces with thoughtful planning. Container gardens offer flexibility and are especially useful for flowers, herbs and compact vegetables. Hanging baskets and vertical planters maximize space while adding visual interest. Colorful pots and climbing vines can transform even limited spaces into relaxing retreats during summer. And if you can’t tolerate the heat, indoor gardening is a popular option. Plants such as pothos and peace lilies are relatively low maintenance and can enhance your space year-round. Small herb gardens are another option, as long as they receive plenty of direct sunlight.