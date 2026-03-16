The Galloway Method: How walk breaks can improve your running

The running community lost a legend last month. Jeff Galloway, 1972 Olympian, co-creator and first-ever winner of the Peachtree Road Race, founder of Phidippides running store, and author of more than 20 books on running, died on Feb. 25 at age 80. His influence on everyday runners is immeasurable.
Galloway didn’t just inspire elite athletes; he changed the way ordinary people thought about running altogether. Through his guidance, countless beginners found confidence, joy and a sense of belonging.
Entrepreneur and athlete Jesse Itzler has logged more than 50,000 lifetime miles and credits the Galloway Method for completing 100-mile races without ever dropping out.
“Jeff Galloway changed the way I ran. His method has been my approach to running for 35 years,” Itzler wrote in a LinkedIn post.
What is the Galloway Method?
Also known as run/walk/run (or “Jeffing”) the Galloway Method is a structured approach to running that incorporates planned walk breaks from the very beginning of your run, not just when you’re exhausted.
Galloway developed the approach in 1974 while teaching a beginner running class at his Phidippides store, according to his website. He found that walk breaks not only helped keep new runners injury-free, but allowed them enjoy the process too.
How it works
Repetitive impact on hard surfaces is one of the leading causes of running injuries, including stress fractures, according to Yale Medicine. Short walk breaks give your body a chance to recover and reset, so each running interval starts fresher than the last.
Galloway himself said walk breaks could “almost eliminate injury” in his training programs. This claim is backed by decades of results across hundreds of thousands of runners he coached.
According to research published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport, runners who took regular walk breaks also maintained more consistent pacing and experienced less overall fatigue than “elite” runners.
There’s a mental benefit too. When a walk break is always just a few minutes away, long distances stop feeling impossible.
The run-walk ratio is completely customizable to your fitness level, making the Galloway Method accessible for everyone. Beginners might start with short intervals, like 30 seconds of running followed by 30 seconds of walking. More experienced runners can gradually increase the running intervals, working up to four or six minutes of running with a one-minute walk break. Itzler personally runs six minutes and walks four, a ratio he’s used across ultramarathons, according to his social media post.
The goal is to find a rhythm that keeps you moving consistently and comfortably without digging yourself into a hole. Over time, you can extend your run intervals as your fitness builds.
Shoe picks to get you moving
Nortiv 8: For anyone just getting into a fitness routine, Outside Magazine recommends this brand as a strong entry point. It’s shoes offer excellent cushioning, stability and an “energetic underfoot” feel without the steep price tag.
On Cloudmonster 3: The Cloudmonster 3 shoe strikes a balance between plush comfort and responsiveness, making it a great option for long walks, errands or light jogs, according to Women’s Health.
Brooks Hyperion Max 3: The Hyperion Max 3 earned the title of “Best Super Trainer,” according to Runner’s World. It’s a great pick for runners who are already logging miles and looking to level up their training.
Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.
Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.