Wellness The Galloway Method: How walk breaks can improve your running Run longer, recover faster. Original Peachtree Road Race winner Jeff Galloway starts and cheers a group of runners at the beginning of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Thursday, July 4, 2019. (Bob Andres/AJC)

The running community lost a legend last month. Jeff Galloway, 1972 Olympian, co-creator and first-ever winner of the Peachtree Road Race, founder of Phidippides running store, and author of more than 20 books on running, died on Feb. 25 at age 80. His influence on everyday runners is immeasurable. Galloway didn’t just inspire elite athletes; he changed the way ordinary people thought about running altogether. Through his guidance, countless beginners found confidence, joy and a sense of belonging.

RELATED A running zealot, Atlantan Jeff Galloway leaves an immeasurable impact Entrepreneur and athlete Jesse Itzler has logged more than 50,000 lifetime miles and credits the Galloway Method for completing 100-mile races without ever dropping out. “Jeff Galloway changed the way I ran. His method has been my approach to running for 35 years,” Itzler wrote in a LinkedIn post. What is the Galloway Method? Also known as run/walk/run (or “Jeffing”) the Galloway Method is a structured approach to running that incorporates planned walk breaks from the very beginning of your run, not just when you’re exhausted. Galloway developed the approach in 1974 while teaching a beginner running class at his Phidippides store, according to his website. He found that walk breaks not only helped keep new runners injury-free, but allowed them enjoy the process too.

How it works Repetitive impact on hard surfaces is one of the leading causes of running injuries, including stress fractures, according to Yale Medicine. Short walk breaks give your body a chance to recover and reset, so each running interval starts fresher than the last.

Galloway himself said walk breaks could “almost eliminate injury” in his training programs. This claim is backed by decades of results across hundreds of thousands of runners he coached. According to research published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport, runners who took regular walk breaks also maintained more consistent pacing and experienced less overall fatigue than “elite” runners. There’s a mental benefit too. When a walk break is always just a few minutes away, long distances stop feeling impossible. RELATED Northside Hospital named as new title sponsor of Peachtree Road Race How to get started The run-walk ratio is completely customizable to your fitness level, making the Galloway Method accessible for everyone. Beginners might start with short intervals, like 30 seconds of running followed by 30 seconds of walking. More experienced runners can gradually increase the running intervals, working up to four or six minutes of running with a one-minute walk break. Itzler personally runs six minutes and walks four, a ratio he’s used across ultramarathons, according to his social media post. The goal is to find a rhythm that keeps you moving consistently and comfortably without digging yourself into a hole. Over time, you can extend your run intervals as your fitness builds.