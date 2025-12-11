Wellness ‘Sober December’? How some people are skipping booze for the holidays As ‘Dry January’ approaches, here’s how to get a head start — and boost your health. The holidays can be one of the toughest times to rethink your relationship with alcohol. There are ways to dial back the drinks, leaving plenty of room for all the season’s magic and cheer. (Dreamstime/TNS)

The holiday season is here, bringing countless chances to get together with loved ones to eat, drink and be merry. But for some, the “drink” part of the festivities can be complicated. Whether you’ve been trying to cut back on alcohol throughout the year or this is the first December you’re considering taking a step back, the holidays can be one of the toughest times to rethink your relationship with alcohol.

The holiday season is here, bringing countless chances to get together with loved ones to eat, drink and be merry. But for some, the "drink" part of the festivities can be complicated. Whether you've been trying to cut back on alcohol throughout the year or this is the first December you're considering taking a step back, the holidays can be one of the toughest times to rethink your relationship with alcohol.

Being dry or "sober curious" is not a new trend, but choosing that path is a deeply personal decision — no two journeys look the same. For some, the motivation comes from the range of benefits of taking a break from alcohol, including improved sleep, better mental health, and reduced risk of conditions like liver disease and cancer. Plus, it can help you avoid those "cringe" moments that sometimes follow a few too many cocktails. From the annual work party to Christmas dinner at Grandma's, there are ways you can dial back the drinks, leaving plenty of room for all the season's magic and cheer. Plan more holiday events in the daytime Many holiday events revolve around evening dinners and activities, making drinking feel almost expected. However, the rest of the day offers opportunities to make plans not centered around alcohol. Instead of hosting another dinner party, try planning a brunch gathering. Or if you and a group of friends were planning on hitting a bar for a night out, suggest an afternoon craft or board game get-together instead.

RELATED Is dirty soda the next big drink trend — or just a sugary headache in a cup? Celebrations this time of year don’t need to be explicitly holiday-themed to feel festive. Anything from a workout class to a baking date with friends can count — and bring its own kind of joy.

Volunteer to be the DD For many people, being the designated driver is often a dreaded assignment. But if you are trying to cut back on alcohol this December, it may be your secret weapon. Taking on the DD role lets you fully join in on the fun while giving yourself a reason to skip the drinks. You also get to be a big part of everyone’s memories of a fun, safe night out — without any of those memories coming back to embarrass you the next morning. This holiday season, surprise your friends and be the first to volunteer to be the designated driver. You might just have more fun than you think! Try your hand at mocktails Eggnog, peppermint martinis, mulled wine — no matter your pick, there’s likely a seasonal drink you look forward to all year. And waiting for it can sometimes be an excuse to overindulge. This holiday season, instead of going too hard on your favorite festive beverage, try some holiday mocktails like spiced apple cider, citrus ginger punch or cranberry spritzer.