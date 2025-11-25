Enjoy the best of the city and the beach in Jacksonville
For relaxation and adventure, you don’t have to travel far.
Kayaking with Adventure Kayak Florida is one of the many activities available at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park in Jacksonville. (Karon Warren for the AJC)
By Karon Warren – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
As fall comes to a close, many of us start looking for a warm-weather escape. Just a short flight or easy drive away, Jacksonville, Florida, delivers a perfect combination of city and beach attractions that will fill your days with relaxation and adventure.
“Jacksonville is a great winter vacation destination,” said Katie Mitura, chief marketing officer at Visit Jacksonville. “During the winter months, the weather is mild and sunny with temperatures typically in the 70s during the day. It’s perfect for being outdoors and exploring the city’s parks and nature preserves, or taking a walk on the beach.”
For a leisurely stroll, head to the Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.Just minutes from the highway, you’ll feel worlds away. Here you can walk along seven trails throughout the 120-acre property, sit for a spell under the trees or overlooking the lake, and enjoy a picnic at one of the tables near the entrance of the arboretum.
The Lake Loop is a paved accessible trail that circles the lake at Jacksonville Botanical Gardens. (Karon Warren for the AJC)
The Lake Loop trail is handicap-accessible for those concerned with mobility, and provides a look at the site’s tree and plant collections. Throughout the gardens, the trails take visitors through 13 distinct ecosystems including marshes, flatwoods, a xeric hammock and much more.
At Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park, take in the views and the wildlife as you paddle around the 60-acre lake with outfitter Adventure Kayak Florida. Birders especially will love the variety of birds spotted overhead and in the trees along the shore. Have the kids or grandkids in tow? Explore one of the hiking trails, see who can land the big one fishing in the lake or play a round of disk golf.
Of course, you’ll want to spend some time playing in the sand and surf at Jacksonville Beach. With 22 miles of beaches, you’ll have plenty of room to stretch out and soak up the sun, build sandcastles and splash in the waves.
The tree trunks at Boneyard Beach at Big Talbot Island State Park lend a haunting look to this beach. (Karon Warren for the AJC)
A fun beach excursion is visiting Boneyard Beach at Big Talbot Island State Park. If you’ve been to Driftwood Beach at Jekyll Island, this is similar and equally striking. You can wander along 3 miles of beach taking in the haunting tree trunks that litter the sand. They make a wonderful backdrop for family photos.
Back in the city, there’s no shortage of activities to keep you entertained. A not-to-miss activity is a free tour at Sally Dark Rides to see how they create some of the world’s most popular amusement park rides and games.
During the tour, you’ll get an up-close-and-personal look at the various departments that work together to create these innovative attractions. You’ll also see some of the company’s animatronics in action and even have an opportunity to play one of the games. This is fun for anyone age 7 and older, so bring the kids and grandkids.
When it comes to exploring Jacksonville, a fun way to see the city is via Tuk Tuk, small electric vehicles that scoot around town.
“Local experiences like Go Tuk’n tours bring people together for team building, holiday outings and vibrant explorations of the city’s historic urban core,” said Steph Dale, founder and chief Tuk’n officer at Go Tuk’n Inc. “Visitors and locals alike love celebrating the season while supporting small businesses and soaking in the city’s festive spirit.”
Art lovers will have much to see in Jacksonville's expansive mural collection. (Karon Warren for the AJC)
Choose from a variety of tours including a downtown city tour, public art tour, architectural tour and sightseeing tour. For a fun twist, take the “I Dare You Scavenger Hunt” tour. Family members compete to see who can complete the items on their list first, with the winners taking bragging rights.
Another unique way to explore Jacksonville is by taking a Taste of Jax food tour to sample the city’s cuisine. For example, the “Savoring San Marco” tour spotlights bites at five handpicked stops. Think specialty teas, tasty appetizers, entrée samplers and sweet treats like ice cream and doughnuts. During the “Slice of Jax” tour, you will sample some of the city’s best pizza from some of its historic neighborhoods. Additional tours are available, so you’re sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds.
If you have the kids or grandkids with you — or even if you don’t — make sure to visit Sweet Pete’s Candy. You can pick up some of your favorite candies here, but don’t stop there. Sign up for one of the candy-making classes to make a sweet souvenir you can enjoy right away. Classes include making your own gummy candy, turning boiled sugar into hand-pulled lollipops, and creating your own chocolate bars complete with mix-ins such as nuts, sprinkles, gummy bears and more.
As you travel in and around Jacksonville, keep an eye out for the variety of public art you’ll find around just about every corner. For instance, every neighborhood has a gorgeous collection of murals, which you can explore using the Visit Jacksonville mural maps. You’ll also find a variety of sculpture maps highlighting the many sculptures throughout the city, so there’s plenty to see. Art lovers can visit local galleries, museums, cultural venues and more by participating in one of the many art walks that take place in Jacksonville year-round. These are all wonderful ways to enjoy and experience art for all ages.
While you may have visited Jacksonville in the past for the annual Georgia-Florida college football game, there’s so much more to discover beyond the gridiron. And fall and winter are some of the best times to visit, so start planning your getaway today.