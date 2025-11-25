Enjoy the best of the city and the beach in Jacksonville

A fun beach excursion is visiting Boneyard Beach at Big Talbot Island State Park. If you’ve been to Driftwood Beach at Jekyll Island, this is similar and equally striking. You can wander along 3 miles of beach taking in the haunting tree trunks that litter the sand. They make a wonderful backdrop for family photos.

Back in the city, there’s no shortage of activities to keep you entertained. A not-to-miss activity is a free tour at Sally Dark Rides to see how they create some of the world’s most popular amusement park rides and games.

During the tour, you’ll get an up-close-and-personal look at the various departments that work together to create these innovative attractions. You’ll also see some of the company’s animatronics in action and even have an opportunity to play one of the games. This is fun for anyone age 7 and older, so bring the kids and grandkids.

A fun beach excursion is visiting Boneyard Beach at Big Talbot Island State Park. If you’ve been to Driftwood Beach at Jekyll Island, this is similar and equally striking. You can wander along 3 miles of beach taking in the haunting tree trunks that litter the sand. They make a wonderful backdrop for family photos.

Back in the city, there’s no shortage of activities to keep you entertained. A not-to-miss activity is a free tour at Sally Dark Rides to see how they create some of the world’s most popular amusement park rides and games.