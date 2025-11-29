Wellness Atlanta parent’s loss sparks virtual reality therapy A professor at Kennesaw State University created a project designed to help grieving parents like himself. Kennesaw State University assistant professor of game development Lei Zhang presents his latest project. The virtual reality system is designed to aid parents in grief therapy. (Courtesy of Matt Yung/Kennesaw State University)

Inspired through loss It was six years ago when his daughter Lexie was born. Less than a year later, tragedy struck. “She was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at 8 months old,” Zhang said. “That was very devastating news for the whole family.” At St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, they learned the cancer was very aggressive, and her prognosis was poor. After chemotherapy treatment, Lexie showed signs of remission. It was time for a bone-marrow transplant, but there was a problem. The hospital didn’t have a full donor. Zhang, only half a match, became their best option. At St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, they learned the cancer was very aggressive, and her prognosis was poor. After chemotherapy treatment, Lexie showed signs of remission. It was time for a bone-marrow transplant, but there was a problem. The hospital didn’t have a full donor. Zhang, only half a match, became their best option. “They did the procedure, but unfortunately, my daughter just relapsed,” he said. “The disease came back.”

After experiencing grief, Georgia therapist launches nonprofit to offer support They kept trying, including applying for some experimental treatments, but nothing worked. In 2020, Lexie died from cancer — a loss Zhang calls the darkest moment of his life.

Grief therapy soon followed, with inspiration for his next research project not far behind. Group therapy in virtual reality Zhang was disappointed with his telehealth therapy experience, something COVID-19 made a modern standard. His solution? Bring group therapy into the digital world in a whole new way. His new research project is a virtual reality-based group therapy program. It's not a replacement for traditional grief therapy but rather a new way for grieving parents to experience it. The system creates real-time virtual avatars of each user, mirroring their movements and facial expressions. An AI then turns their shared messages into text-to-image visuals for a more engaging experience. Facial tracking tech empowers the avatars with more lifelike expressions, too, a possible game changer for emotional conversations in the virtual space. According to the American Psychological Association, following the lengthy in-home quarantines of the pandemic, telehealth therapy "is here to stay." In 2023, around 89% of psychologists used it. About 78% of fully remote psychologists and 92% of those partially remote told the association in a survey that they plan to keep using it. In Zhang's experience, though, telehealth group therapy can sometimes feel impersonal and isolating.

When does the grieving end? Understanding living with loss long term After losing Lexie, Zhang and his wife joined bereavement support groups, which he described as a positive experience overall. In 2020, however, many of the support group events were turning virtual. "I didn't feel very excited about that," he said. "Because suddenly we — the parents — were broken into small groups for discussion. "Basically, they share their experiences, but in a lot of cases, the parents just turn their cameras off," he said. "Sometimes you feel that you're just talking to yourself. You can't see other people's faces. Can't see their reactions, emotions." For Zhang, it just wasn't as engaging. His virtual reality experience is designed to change that. "We feel that it can provide a more personalized experience, which is very important for therapy," he said.