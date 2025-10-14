“I really work out and try to stay fit so I don’t hurt myself,” Daniels said. “As you get older, your body is more susceptible to injuries, and I know if I can try to keep my muscles and my body relatively strong, I may avoid some of those injuries.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, regular physical activity can help in a variety of ways, from combating arthritis and asthma, heart disease, and depression, and can even help improve chronic conditions. That’s something Stephen Hartdegen has taken to heart. He’s jumping headfirst into a routine that has him feeling excited and healthier than he has been in a long time. At the end of August, the 63-year-old Dallas resident was training to run a 5K, an activity he used to enjoy many years ago.

“I want to get back to doing that, especially with the weather getting cooler,” he said. His plan is to run consistently at Veterans Park.

“When I was in my 20s, I did a lot of gym stuff, and I ran a lot,” he said. “But then, many years went by with me doing none of that. About three, maybe four years ago, I started back at the gym and running, and the truth is … I did it out of fear of declining health.

“Go into any activity planning to do it for the rest of your life. I think if you start off slowly and build, you can do anything you want.”

Sue Palermo, a 55-year-old Woodstock resident, plans to stay active by camping, walking and hiking — or picking up a new hobby.

“I’m thinking about trying pickleball soon since so many people seem to love it,” she said. “Being outdoors renews my energy and gives me an emotional reset. I find it very calming and peaceful.”

