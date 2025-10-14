Fall is a particularly challenging time to stay active, as cooler temperatures, seasonal activities, and the return of rich comfort foods can break healthy habits.
Still, many older adults are finding creative ways to hit their fitness goals during the season — including brisk morning walks, light hiking and even picking up running again.
At 60, Gary Daniels understands the importance of staying active year-round for his long-term health. The Rome resident plans to maintain a consistent routine by starting each morning with workouts at his local gym.
“I really work out and try to stay fit so I don’t hurt myself,” Daniels said. “As you get older, your body is more susceptible to injuries, and I know if I can try to keep my muscles and my body relatively strong, I may avoid some of those injuries.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, regular physical activity can help in a variety of ways, from combating arthritis and asthma, heart disease, and depression, and can even help improve chronic conditions.
That’s something Stephen Hartdegen has taken to heart. He’s jumping headfirst into a routine that has him feeling excited and healthier than he has been in a long time. At the end of August, the 63-year-old Dallas resident was training to run a 5K, an activity he used to enjoy many years ago.
“I want to get back to doing that, especially with the weather getting cooler,” he said. His plan is to run consistently at Veterans Park.
“When I was in my 20s, I did a lot of gym stuff, and I ran a lot,” he said. “But then, many years went by with me doing none of that. About three, maybe four years ago, I started back at the gym and running, and the truth is … I did it out of fear of declining health.
“Go into any activity planning to do it for the rest of your life. I think if you start off slowly and build, you can do anything you want.”
Sue Palermo, a 55-year-old Woodstock resident, plans to stay active by camping, walking and hiking — or picking up a new hobby.
“I’m thinking about trying pickleball soon since so many people seem to love it,” she said. “Being outdoors renews my energy and gives me an emotional reset. I find it very calming and peaceful.”
Palermo camps a lot in the North Georgia mountains but also close to home at Lake Allatoona, saying it’s a great way to stay active and enjoy the outdoors.
“It’ll keep you healthier, allowing more enjoyment of family, retirement, travel — whatever you want to do — as you enter a new stage of life,” she said. “Exercising can look different than what you did when you were younger. I used to be an avid runner. My body cannot do that anymore, but I walk and hike instead.
“Moving in whatever modified way that works for you is good enough. It’ll contribute to good health, and as an added bonus — it’ll lift your spirits as well.”
