Wellness How older adults can prepare for the ultimate road trip Discuss road trip expectations, mobility needs, and interests ahead of time.

By Judith Garrison – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Traveling with immediate family can be meaningful — but often familiar. You likely share similar tastes in food, music, and activities, shaped by years of shared experiences. While there’s comfort in routine, it can also limit the excitement of discovery. Branch out, grab your friends and set out on a road trip that will replace typical journeys with fresh unexpected treks.

Whether you plan the itinerary or contact a travel adviser, it's important to discuss road trip expectations, mobility needs, and interests ahead of time. This will ensure a smooth getaway, allowing everyone to make memories that will last a lifetime. Plan an unforgettable itinerary Any great trip begins with a detailed plan. For Emily Carnes, a travel adviser at Florida's Grand Escape Travel, curating "seamless trips with amazing experiences" is the primary goal. Regardless if it's a solo trip or a group vacation, the itinerary must cater to everyone. And when couples travel together, it's imperative to take into account all expectations so you both return home with a great story. From budgeting to transportation to experiences, Carnes emphasizes that all aspects of the trip should be considered early. "By working to peel back the layers of everything they want for their trip," explains Carnes, "clients are able to visualize each part of the trip, especially when it includes multiple destinations. Seeing the big picture reduces stress."

You obviously enjoy each other's company since you want to travel together, but consider individual preferences and remain flexible. Find the middle ground so everyone remains excited.

Carnes believes that traveling with those who are not family ushers in brand-new experiences and enables you to view a destination from another perspective. Plus, it strengthens the bond and creates a touchstone for future memories. Essentials for the ride Once the itinerary is crafted, get ready to hit the road. Ask the big questions: who will, won't — or can't — do the driving, who's responsible for which items, and if spontaneity on the road is an option. First up, decide upon the vehicle and get it ready. No matter the distance, vehicle maintenance prior to leaving ensures safety and fewer worries. A clean interior is a nice boost, too. If renting a vehicle, reserve early for best rates. In your trunk or storage space, add a first-aid kit, jumper cables, a tire inflator, a flashlight or two with extra batteries and a rechargeable lantern that is battery operated or solar-powered. A USB port, phone charger, and red flasher will keep you powered up and ready for any roadside emergency. RELATED The road trip then vs. now Print the itinerary — as well as copies of travel documents like driver's license, insurance information, passport, emergency contact and medical information — even if they live on your smartphone. Stash the copies in your luggage as a backup, in case the originals are misplaced. And remember to share the itinerary with someone back home. It's also helpful to print ticket confirmations for planned visits to attractions in case cellphone coverage is interrupted, especially in rural areas. If you don't already have a physical map stashed in your glove compartment, most welcome centers provide free state or community maps. Set the mood with a personalized road trip playlist that everyone can enjoy. A well-curated soundtrack adds energy to the ride and turns ordinary moments into lasting memories. The next time you hear that classic Jimmy Buffett tune, you'll be transported right back to this adventure.