Looking for some adventure this fall? Nestled in the mountains, the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau is an outdoorsy getaway that’s perfect for Georgia travelers. From Atlanta, it’s just three hours away and offers vacation-worthy fun for the whole family.
So get ready for a North Carolina journey you’ll never forget.
Big praise from Southern Living
The iconic Southern magazine asked travel experts to breakdown this year’s best fall getaways in the region. While one Georgia city — Savannah — managed to make the list, travelers looking for something a little more adventurous should consider another Southern Living favorite: the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau.
Bundled next to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau is home to the vibrant communities of Highlands and Cashiers. Each area has its own offerings, ensuring the trip out of state will be worth the visit.
Highlands highlights
For family fun, it’s hard to beat the Highlands. This cozy community is scenic, making it a must for outdoor lovers. But it’s the long list of things to do that makes it a great spot for children.
The Highlands Aerial Park is a great way to get a birds eye view of the area. From canopy tours to zip line excursions, there’s something for people of all ages. The Highlands Nature Center offers incredible learning opportunities about the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau, the surrounding mountains and local wildlife. It also offers access to the Highlands Botanical Gardens and several nature trails. Just out of town is the Nantahala Outdoor Center, which offers white water river rafting, kayaking, canoeing and more.
“Highlands is one of those magical mountain towns that truly comes alive in the fall,” Fora travel adviser Sarah Young told Southern Living. “Crisp air, scenic drives, and golden leaves that feel like something out of a painting. It’s the perfect setting for a cozy weekend escape.”
For more Highlands vacation ideas, visit highlandschamber.org/things-to-do.
Cool things to do in Cashiers
Cashiers is an outdoor lover’s paradise. It’s especially popular for its many waterfalls.
The greater Highlands-Cashiers Plateau area is home to over a half dozen great waterfalls, many of which are in easy reach of Cashiers. The 40-foot Siler Run Falls is just south of the mountain town and features its own swimming hole. The 411-foot Whitewater Falls is close by too and features one of the highest waterfalls east of the Rockies.
If you would rather stay dry, check out the town’s Whiteside Mountain hiking trail that crosses through the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau. You can also get some high-quality golfing in at the luxurious High Hampton resort, a staple for in-the-know travelers.
High Hampton Resort is a “laid-back mountain retreat that’s perfect for golfers, families, or really anyone who loves the outdoors,” Young noted. “There’s a gorgeous lake, scenic hiking trails, a beautiful golf course, and plenty of cozy dining options … It’s just as stunning in the summer if you want to come back again for lake time, but aim for early to mid‑October to catch the leaves at their best peak.”
For more Cashiers vacation ideas, visit discoverjacksonnc.com/your-trip/towns/cashiers.
