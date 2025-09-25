Bundled next to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau is home to the vibrant communities of Highlands and Cashiers. Each area has its own offerings, ensuring the trip out of state will be worth the visit.

Highlands highlights

For family fun, it’s hard to beat the Highlands. This cozy community is scenic, making it a must for outdoor lovers. But it’s the long list of things to do that makes it a great spot for children.

The Highlands Aerial Park is a great way to get a birds eye view of the area. From canopy tours to zip line excursions, there’s something for people of all ages. The Highlands Nature Center offers incredible learning opportunities about the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau, the surrounding mountains and local wildlife. It also offers access to the Highlands Botanical Gardens and several nature trails. Just out of town is the Nantahala Outdoor Center, which offers white water river rafting, kayaking, canoeing and more.

“Highlands is one of those magical mountain towns that truly comes alive in the fall,” Fora travel adviser Sarah Young told Southern Living. “Crisp air, scenic drives, and golden leaves that feel like something out of a painting. It’s the perfect setting for a cozy weekend escape.”

For more Highlands vacation ideas, visit highlandschamber.org/things-to-do.

Cool things to do in Cashiers

Cashiers is an outdoor lover’s paradise. It’s especially popular for its many waterfalls.

High Hampton Resort is a “laid-back mountain retreat that’s perfect for golfers, families, or really anyone who loves the outdoors,” Young noted. “There’s a gorgeous lake, scenic hiking trails, a beautiful golf course, and plenty of cozy dining options … It’s just as stunning in the summer if you want to come back again for lake time, but aim for early to mid‑October to catch the leaves at their best peak.”