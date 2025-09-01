While many begin as thru-hikers — people doing the entire trail of 2,190-plus miles — life throws curveballs, which becomes one of the biggest trail lessons.

‘Everything I need’

“I have everything I need on my back,” said Asheville’s Carol Mathieson, smiling so beautifully you couldn’t help but believe her. At 64, this daunting revelation kept her focused, putting one foot in front of the other as a north-south thru-hiker on the trail.

Her first attempt was April 2024 from Daleville, Virginia, hiking north. Having summited the northern terminus, Mount Katahdin (5,269 ft.), the southern route beckoned. That fall, she began at the same Virginia trailhead with 700 miles to go and, 70 miles in, Hurricane Helene hit and changed everything.

“I hiked during the day, got to a hostel and was under shelter when (Helene) came through,” said Mathieson. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy pleaded for hikers not to return. The smartest thing to do was delay.

This spring, she got back up and headed south, grateful that at this stage of life, she can take a half-year and just walk through the woods and meet cool people.

Although scared at first, the experience shaped the mindset of one day at a time.

“The first night I pitched a tent in the middle of nowhere,” she said. “I didn’t sleep great, but I slept. You do it over and over again, and all the fears drop away.”

A solo journey ends early

Miles from Michigan, Mary Price, age 68, set out on a solo journey as a thru-hiker. Inspired by Cheryl Strayed’s book “Wild,” Price couldn’t get the AT out of her head. With many day hikes in national parks under her belt, being a thru-hiker was not out of reach.

“As an older hiker,” said Price, “I worried about being underestimated. I will absolutely not be able to mountain-goat the trail like the youngsters. I plan on slow and steady.” Her biggest fear was a hike-ending injury at her age, because “next year” isn’t always an option.

Price began at the southern terminus approach trail, 8.5 miles north of Amicalola Falls. Before completing Georgia’s 78 miles, Price left the trail because of an injury.

“There was no way I thought I would go down in flames,” she said. For weeks after returning home, she felt desperate to be on the trail, which took a while to shake off.

With no regrets, she is not ruling out another try next March.

How to take on the trail

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, plus trail communities, provide endless resources — and share that preparing the body is paramount for the senior hiker.

The ATC suggests walking every day, then adding exercises focused on stability. Transition to carrying a pack of equal weight to one on the trail (average 33 pounds). Take trail hikes, listen to your body, and never ignore pain. Connect with others, lose the daily goals and embrace the journey.

Eric Champlin co-owner of Trailful Outdoor Co. in Hiawassee, a primary trail stop in North Georgia, has seen over 1,500 thru-hikers this season. His store provides resources for hikers, gear or education, to keep all safe and prepared.

He suggests older hikers not overlook the simple things. A basic first-aid kit can address things like bruises or poison ivy. Don’t rely on devices; pack a paper map and compass, and always let someone know where you are.

Being on the trail a short time, Price learned that the little things, like caloric and water intake, matter; however, age meant nothing. “The opportunity to do something totally unlike the life I lived, to tackle something barely in my comfort zone — when do we get to do something so powerful, just for ourselves?”

Mathieson’s advice is “to get up every day, and know that whatever happens, I have everything I need.”