While it may feel like fatigue is just something you have to accept as you age, that is not true. There are many actions you can take each day to make sure you’re not running on empty by 5 p.m.

Keep your body in motion

A large part of maintaining your body’s energy means actually using the energy your body has stored and not letting it slip away with muscle mass.

Attempt to stay as active. Aim for 150 minutes of physical activity per week, AARP recommends, along with at least two sessions of muscle-strengthening activity. Even when not doing scheduled workouts, go on walks when you can and swap out sedentary hobbies for more active ones.

Eat in a consistent window

It may seem counter-productive but eating too much food can be an “energetic burden” on the body, Picard says, because the body must expend energy to handle excess calories.

As you age, you may have to be stricter with your caloric intake in order to maintain energy levels. Researchers recommend a version of intermittent fasting. While intermittent fasting may sound strict, utilizing it can be a huge help. Just 12 hours of fasting, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., can be a great way to keep your eating down without messing with your natural hunger too much.

Hydration is also a large part of your energy levels, and even mild dehydration can decrease alertness and increase fatigue. Make sure to be drinking glasses of water throughout the day.

Even out your sleep schedule

This may seem like a no-brainer, but perfecting your sleep schedule is key to decreasing fatigue in your body. With age, your sleep becomes less deep and shorter, so it is important to make up for where you’re missing out.

First, avoid dozing off or taking catnaps during the day. This disrupts your sleep and can lead to increased fatigue if you incorporate them into your daily schedule.

Next, check with your doctor to make sure none of your medications are impeding your sleep, and if any are, ask if you can take them at a different time where they will interfere less.

If the poor sleep persists, rule out any medical conditions or disorders, like sleep apnea. Your sleep is important to keeping the energy levels your body has left, so make sure to handle it with care.

Be social

If you have left the workforce or moved away from many of your friends, you may be socializing less than you had in previous times in your life. While it seems normal, that lack of a social life can also lead to increased fatigue.

According to AARP, just eight hours of solitude can drag down your energy, so imagine what days or weeks of that can do. Find small ways to be social each day, whether it’s calling up an old friend or going out for a fun errand. Joining a social club is also a great way to get involved in your community and make your social life more consistent.