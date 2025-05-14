If your skin still feels dry no matter how much lotion you slather on, or if your hair is dull and breaking despite using pricey masks, your shower water — not products — might be to blame.

Nearly 85% of U.S. households have hard water, meaning it’s high in minerals like calcium, magnesium and chlorine. These minerals build up naturally as water flows through soil and rock.

The trouble is, all those minerals can wreak havoc on your skin barrier and scalp. Hard water typically leaves behind a residue that makes it harder for moisturizers to absorb and can dry out your hair and skin over time.