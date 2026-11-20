Why these 3 Georgia politicians are already in the 2028 presidential spotlight
The road to the White House might run through Georgia in 2028. Georgia is at the center of the changing political landscape heading into the next presidential election. After Democrats swept every statewide office in Georgia and flipped the governor’s mansion in 2026, the South has emerged as a new political battleground with national implications. That shift has thrust three Georgia leaders into the early 2028 conversation: Sen. Jon Ossoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock and Gov. Brian Kemp. As both parties rethink their path to the White House, the AJC’s Greg Bluestein breaks down how Georgia's political future could help determine who gets there. Video by Greg Bluestein, Keith Lovely Jr., Miguel Martinez, Hyosub Shin | Mariana Castro, Javier Loarte, Arvin Temkar and Nathan Posner for the AJC; Sources: AJC | Jon Ossoff/YouTube | Getty Images | RSCPolling/X | C-SPAN | CNN | AP News | Fox 5 Atlanta
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