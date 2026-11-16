Politics The 2028 scramble: Who could challenge Raphael Warnock? Brian Kemp could clear the Republican field. If he stays out, GOP veterans, Trump loyalists and comeback hopefuls are already eyeing Georgia’s next U.S. Senate race. Share (Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza / AJC | Source: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC, Arvin Temkar/AJC, Abbey Cutrer for the AJC, Nathan Posner for the AJC, Pool photo by Brian Cahn)

By Greg Bluestein 3 hours ago

Georgia Republicans are still reckoning with their historic election wipeout. But the jockeying for their next major statewide race is already underway. A familiar cast of Republicans is emerging as potential challengers to U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2028. And two unanswered questions could scramble the contest. The first is whether Warnock will even seek another term. The Democrat has left the door open to a White House bid, saying only that he plans to seek some sort of “high office” in 2028. The other great unknown is Gov. Brian Kemp, who froze the 2026 GOP field for months before ultimately declining to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

The outgoing governor could clear the GOP field if he runs, but Kemp is also weighing a bid to succeed President Donald Trump. Or he could decide to stay on the sidelines. Related Story A Southern shake-up puts 3 Georgians in the 2028 presidential spotlight November 11, 2026 One big name already off the table: Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins, a former congressman who ran for U.S. Senate in 2020. His allies say he isn’t running for the seat in 2028. If Kemp stays out, the Republican field could be wide open.

Here are five more Republicans to watch:

Attorney General Chris Carr, seen here during an Atlanta Press Club debate for governor in April. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Attorney General Chris Carr Carr isn’t ruling out a Senate bid as he prepares to leave statewide office after a decade as Georgia’s top law enforcement official.

A former chief of staff to the late U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, Carr has experience in Washington politics and a network of GOP donors and activists built over two successful statewide campaigns. He was also Georgia’s economic development commissioner before becoming attorney general, giving him a background that could appeal to Republicans looking for a more mainstream conservative candidate. But his failed campaign for governor this year exposed the limits of his appeal in a Trump-tinged GOP primary. Carr finished a distant fourth, then became an ally of GOP nominee Rick Jackson, who also went down in defeat.

A close Kemp ally, Carr has been among the most outspoken Republicans blaming Trump for the party’s collapse. Asked to name three reasons for the GOP rout, he didn’t hesitate: “Donald Trump, Donald Trump and Donald Trump.”

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, seen here during an election night watch party in May. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC) U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter The coastal Georgia Republican isn’t letting his failed 2026 U.S. Senate bid deter him from considering another run. Carter, who finished third in the GOP primary, has been anything but coy about his political ambitions. “I’m sorry I lost. I’m going to run again. I’m going to win the next time,” he told a Brunswick civic group in September. He’s urged Republicans not to “read too much” into the party’s devastating losses, saying the elections were more of a verdict on higher prices than Trump’s agenda.

And the wealthy pharmacist, who lent his Senate campaign $3.5 million, has the resources to partly bankroll another bid.

An outspoken MAGA loyalist, Carter has gone to great lengths to demonstrate his support for Trump, even introducing legislation to rename Greenland. But Carter also has a substantive legislative record, particularly on measures aiming to lower prescription drug costs. He helped push through a bipartisan overhaul of pharmacy benefit managers — the middlemen who negotiate drug prices — that was signed by Trump earlier this year. Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King speaks before President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport last month. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Insurance Commissioner John King King has flirted with a Senate campaign once. He could get another chance. The former Atlanta beat cop and Doraville police chief was Kemp’s surprise pick in 2019 to take charge of an insurance commissioner’s office shadowed by scandal.

A retired Army National Guard major general, King became the first Hispanic candidate elected to statewide office in Georgia when he won a full term in 2022. He was also one of four Republican incumbents, along with Carr and Kemp, who prevailed that year despite Trump’s opposition. King briefly campaigned for the U.S. Senate in 2026, making clear he would step aside if Kemp favored someone else. He quit his bid when the governor instead backed former football coach Derek Dooley. King went on to lose reelection to Democrat Keisha Sean Waites in the statewide Democratic sweep. For now, King says he’s focused on finishing his term. But his allies say his political career isn’t over.

U.S. Administrator of the Small Business Administration Kelly Loeffler enters to speak at President Donald Trump’s rally at Wheeler High School in Marietta in July 22. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler Could Republicans turn to someone Warnock has already defeated? Loeffler, the wealthy former financial executive, was Kemp’s outside-the-box choice in 2019 when Isakson stepped down. The governor hoped she could broaden the party’s appeal to suburban women and swing voters. Instead, her campaign turned into a race to the right as Loeffler fought to prove her conservative credentials and loyalty to Trump. Related Story Georgia Republicans lost power in a rout. Now what? November 9, 2026 She lost a January 2021 runoff to Warnock, helping Democrats win control of the Senate. But she never strayed far from politics. She launched the Greater Georgia political organization, remained a major GOP donor and became one of Trump’s most prominent Georgia allies.

After Trump’s 2024 victory, she landed a post in his administration as head of the Small Business Administration, giving her a new national platform. Loeffler has downplayed the prospect, saying she doesn’t expect to “return to the legislative branch.” But her personal fortune and ties to the president could make her a formidable candidate if she changes course and pursues a rematch. U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee, seen here speaking with reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 10, 2026. (Nathan Posner for the AJC) U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick The lawmaker is already laying the groundwork for a 2028 campaign, traveling around the state meeting with local GOP officials and activists far from his North Georgia district. A Marine veteran and physician trained at the Morehouse School of Medicine, McCormick has always shown a knack for taking political risks.