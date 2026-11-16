A former chief of staff to the late U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, Carr has experience in Washington politics and a network of GOP donors and activists built over two successful statewide campaigns.
He was also Georgia’s economic development commissioner before becoming attorney general, giving him a background that could appeal to Republicans looking for a more mainstream conservative candidate.
But his failed campaign for governor this year exposed the limits of his appeal in a Trump-tinged GOP primary. Carr finished a distant fourth, then became an ally of GOP nominee Rick Jackson, who also went down in defeat.
A close Kemp ally, Carr has been among the most outspoken Republicans blaming Trump for the party’s collapse.
Asked to name three reasons for the GOP rout, he didn’t hesitate: “Donald Trump, Donald Trump and Donald Trump.”
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter
The coastal Georgia Republican isn’t letting his failed 2026 U.S. Senate bid deter him from considering another run.
Carter, who finished third in the GOP primary, has been anything but coy about his political ambitions.
She launched the Greater Georgia political organization, remained a major GOP donor and became one of Trump’s most prominent Georgia allies.
After Trump’s 2024 victory, she landed a post in his administration as head of the Small Business Administration, giving her a new national platform.
Loeffler has downplayed the prospect, saying she doesn’t expect to “return to the legislative branch.” But her personal fortune and ties to the president could make her a formidable candidate if she changes course and pursues a rematch.
U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick
The lawmaker is already laying the groundwork for a 2028 campaign, traveling around the state meeting with local GOP officials and activists far from his North Georgia district.
A Marine veteran and physician trained at the Morehouse School of Medicine, McCormick has always shown a knack for taking political risks.