Metro Atlanta Atlanta developer displays Russian flag on iconic city museum Rodney Mims Cook Jr., who currently serves as U.S. Commissioner of Fine Arts, said the flag was hanging to mark a diplomat’s death. Share A large Russian flag hangs from the Millennium Gate near Atlantic Station on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. At the behest of Rodney Mims Cook, Trump’s appointed chairman of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, the flag was intended to “honor” Putin’s Ambassador to the U.S., Alexander Darchiev, who died last week. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Asia Simone Burns 22 minutes ago

An Atlanta developer-turned-federal arts official arranged for a Russian flag to be hung from one of the city’s most iconic buildings in honor of a late Russian diplomat. The flag was hanging from the arch of the Millennium Gate, the museum housed inside an 82-foot classical arch at Atlantic Station in Midtown. It was set to fly there for one week, according to U.S. Commissioner of Fine Arts Rodney Mims Cook Jr., but was seen being taken down Wednesday afternoon. Related Story The Millennium Gate opens in Atlanta The flag was hung Monday to honor Alexander Darchiev, the Russian Ambassador to the United States who died last week, according to the Russian Embassy.

Cook, a developer and classical architecture advocate, was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts. He founded the Atlanta-based National Monument Foundation and, in collaboration with Hugh Petter of ADAM Architecture, led the design for the Millennium Gate. Cook told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the National Monument Foundation routinely hangs flags from the Millennium Gate in shows of solidarity or cooperation with other nations. “We regard Atlanta as the global peace center,” Cook said. He added the museum has a tradition of hanging flags of ambassadors to the U.S. if they die in office.

The Millennium Gate Museum flew a French flag from in 2015 following the series of attacks in Paris and again in 2019 after a fire ravaged Paris’s Notre Dame cathedral.

In a social media post, the Russian Embassy said Darchiev and Cook had met “numerous times, paying special attention to the restoration of cultural and humanitarian ties.” “We are deeply grateful to our American colleague for his compassion and friendly support,” the post read. Darchiev was appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2025. The show of support comes as Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, a days-long meeting between leaders of 21 countries to promote free trade.