Atlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight release

Midnight release parties are making a comeback, with fans gathering for elaborate celebrations surrounding some of their favorite books. In Atlanta, readers turned out for a special event honoring the highly anticipated sixth installment of the popular “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series. The growing popularity of romance and fantasy romance has helped fuel renewed interest in these events, bringing readers together in ways that go beyond the book itself. Sources: Getty Images | @northshirebooks / TikTok | @storyhollowtn / Instagram | @thedevilsnight / Instagram | @shakeebooks / Instagram | @wearmichelletravels / Instagram | @theimperfectbookishlens / Instagram | @shelbysjournal0/Instagram

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