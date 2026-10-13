With Jackson absent, Bottoms turns debate into a case against her rival

Republican Rick Jackson skipped Monday's Atlanta Press Club gubernatorial debate. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms used the event to address his absence and make her case directly to Georgia voters. Jackson has defended his decision to skip additional debates, arguing that voters are more concerned about affordability and economic issues than seeing the candidates square off. Source: Courtesy of Atlanta Press Club

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