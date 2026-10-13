With Jackson absent, Bottoms turns debate into a case against her rival
Republican Rick Jackson skipped Monday's Atlanta Press Club gubernatorial debate. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms used the event to address his absence and make her case directly to Georgia voters. Jackson has defended his decision to skip additional debates, arguing that voters are more concerned about affordability and economic issues than seeing the candidates square off. Source: Courtesy of Atlanta Press Club
From baggy jeans to rhinestones: Hip-hop’s denim legacy
UATL culture reporter, Christopher A. Daniel, takes a look at some of Southern hip-hop’s most iconic contributions to denim fashion.
Why it's called a Canadian tuxedo
The story goes back to 1951, when Bing Crosby was reportedly turned away from a hotel in Vancouver because he was wearing denim. Sources: AJC | Getty | Levi's
Ossoff presses Collins over son-in-law's neo-Nazi posts
Sen. Jon Ossoff pressed Rep. Mike Collins over his son-in-law's history of sharing neo-Nazi propaganda online. Courtesy: Atlanta News First/WANF
How transparency is central to building the AJC's ATL50 best restaurants guide
AJC reporter Olivia Wakim explains how the 2026 ranking process differs from many restaurant guides. Credit: AJC