Sports store backed by Atlanta Hawks coming to Centennial Yards

This rendering shows a planned Fanatics store at Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta, which is in partnership with the Atlanta Hawks. It's the first Fanatics store of this kind. (Courtesy of Centennial Yards)

First-of-its-kind Fanatics retail location is coming to Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta, steps from State Farm Arena.

First-of-its-kind Fanatics retail location is coming to Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta, steps from State Farm Arena.

Downtown Atlanta’s largest redevelopment project is getting a unique new sports retailer.

Fanatics announced Friday it will open a first-of-its-kind Atlanta store at Centennial Yards in downtown through a partnership with the Atlanta Hawks.

The brick-and-mortar location is Fanatics’ first in a mixed-use district like Centennial Yards, and the store will offer an expansive selection of Hawks apparel year-round outside the footprint of State Farm Arena. The store will also carry merchandise from Atlanta’s other sports teams.

“Fanatics is one of the most powerful players in sports retail,” Andrew Saltzman, president of business enterprise and chief commercial officer of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, said in a news release. “And we are thrilled that this partnership will provide Hawks fans a world-class retail experience both digitally and in-store.”