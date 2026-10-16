Sports store backed by Atlanta Hawks coming to Centennial Yards

The brick-and-mortar location is Fanatics’ first in a mixed-use district like Centennial Yards, and the store will offer an expansive selection of Hawks apparel year-round outside the footprint of State Farm Arena. The store will also carry merchandise from Atlanta’s other sports teams.
“Fanatics is one of the most powerful players in sports retail,” Andrew Saltzman, president of business enterprise and chief commercial officer of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, said in a news release. “And we are thrilled that this partnership will provide Hawks fans a world-class retail experience both digitally and in-store.”
The store is slated to open in 2027, joining Atlanta’s largest mixed-use development that is quickly reshaping the landscape of downtown.
Centennial Yards is a $5 billion effort to transform downtown’s Gulch, a former 50-acre tangle of rail lines and parking lots at the doorstep of State Farm Arena, into a neighborhood of hotels, apartments and entertainment venues.
“When the leader in sports retail chooses Centennial Yards for its first location in a mixed-use development, it says something about where downtown Atlanta is headed,” said Brian McGowan, president of Centennial Yards Co., which is a subsidiary of Los Angeles-based developer CIM Group.
He added that the store builds upon the project’s momentum, which includes opening multiple high-rises, several restaurants and the Cosm venue ahead of last summer’s World Cup festivities. A music venue by Live Nation and a Virgin Hotel are slated to open next year, while more apartment complexes and additional development phases remain in the works.
The store is part of a multiyear retail partnership between Fanatics and the Hawks, which involves the sports retailer assuming operations as the team’s official e-commerce business. The result — HawksShop.com — is scheduled to launch Oct. 19.
Fanatics will also handle all retail aspects at State Farm Arena starting next NBA season.
Ed O’Brien, Fanatics’ senior vice president of business development and strategy, said in the news release that “there’s no better place to start than Atlanta” when describing expanding his company’s retail efforts.
“Beyond providing a best-in-class shopping experience for Hawks fans online and at the arena, we’re building something for every sports fan in Atlanta with our upcoming flagship store,” he said.