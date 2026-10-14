Business Delta will revamp service in its highest-class seats. Here’s what changes. The new upgrades to Delta One come as the airline continues to expand its premium offerings to target high-spending customers. Share Add AJC on Google Photo shows the newly designed Delta One Suites during a media preview of an Airbus A350 at Delta TechOps, Friday, January 24, 2025, in Atlanta. Delta unveiled a new cabin design featuring improved lighting, seating and refreshed branding elements. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Mirtha Donastorg 18 minutes ago

Delta Air Lines is unveiling new offerings for its Delta One cabin in an effort to make its highest-tier seats even more luxurious — and top dollar. A sought-after bourbon. A Wagyu burger. An upgraded amenity kit from famed Italian luxury house Missoni. A photo of the Wagyu burger, one of the upgraded food options Delta Air Lines will roll out for Delta One passengers. (Courtesy of Delta) Those are some of the new offerings international business class passengers can begin expecting out of Los Angeles this year, and across Delta’s global network in early 2027 alongside the debut of Delta’s Airbus A350-1000 suites. The new upgrades come as Delta continues to expand its premium offerings to target high-spending customers.

“No airline has invested more intentionally in redefining premium travel,” Ranjan Goswami, Delta’s chief marketing and product officer, said in a statement. Related Story Delta ‘prioritizing’ upgrades to Atlanta Sky Clubs. Here’s what that means. “From connectivity and personalized entertainment to dedicated security, Porsche tarmac transfers, next-generation aircraft and Delta One dining, every investment is part of a deliberate strategy to deliver the industry’s most consistent and elevated customer experience,” Goswami added. The latest upgrades include new beverage and food offerings, including becoming the first airline to offer Blanton’s in-flight, a Kentucky bourbon with an iconic horse-and-jockey stopper. The spirit will be complimentary and come in mini bottles. A photo of Blanton's Bourbon, one of the upgraded drink options Delta Air Lines will roll out for Delta One passengers. (Courtesy of Delta)

There is also a new wine program, cocktails and mocktails coming on board. New menu options include a Wagyu beef burger, Hong Kong-style sea bass and a risotto designed to maintain its texture at altitude.

The upgrades will be launching on transoceanic flights out of Los Angeles starting Nov. 3, and then will start rolling out across Delta’s fleet starting in March 2027. Delta’s revenue from premium product tickets increased 18% in the third quarter this year compared with last year. That was a bigger increase than the 12% it saw with main cabin ticket revenue. The airline unveiled a revamp of its aircraft cabins in early 2025, including new color palettes and lighting. Delta has also been changing the configuration of seats on its planes. “Each aircraft we bring in has more premium seats because we know the demand is there and there’s a lot of opportunity to continue to serve that demand,” Erik Snell, the company’s chief financial officer, told reporters last week as the company announced its quarterly earnings. “We’ve been reducing the capacity on the main cabin side.” Last year, Delta also expanded its fare options to have different tiers in each of its cabins, with varying prices and perks. This summer, it added a “Basic” version of first class, which comes with the big seat up front along with the meal and onboard service, but with fewer perks on the ground.