Delta will revamp service in its highest-class seats. Here’s what changes.

Delta Air Lines is unveiling new offerings for its Delta One cabin in an effort to make its highest-tier seats even more luxurious — and top dollar.
A sought-after bourbon. A Wagyu burger. An upgraded amenity kit from famed Italian luxury house Missoni.
Those are some of the new offerings international business class passengers can begin expecting out of Los Angeles this year, and across Delta’s global network in early 2027 alongside the debut of Delta’s Airbus A350-1000 suites.
“From connectivity and personalized entertainment to dedicated security, Porsche tarmac transfers, next-generation aircraft and Delta One dining, every investment is part of a deliberate strategy to deliver the industry’s most consistent and elevated customer experience,” Goswami added.
The latest upgrades include new beverage and food offerings, including becoming the first airline to offer Blanton’s in-flight, a Kentucky bourbon with an iconic horse-and-jockey stopper.The spirit will be complimentary and come in mini bottles.
There is also a new wine program, cocktails and mocktails coming on board. New menu options include a Wagyu beef burger, Hong Kong-style sea bass and a risotto designed to maintain its texture at altitude.
The upgrades will be launchingon transoceanic flights out of Los Angeles starting Nov. 3, and then will start rolling out across Delta’s fleet starting in March 2027.
Delta’s revenue from premium product tickets increased 18% in the third quarter this year compared with last year. That was a bigger increase than the 12% it saw with main cabin ticket revenue.
The airline unveiled a revamp of its aircraft cabins in early 2025, including new color palettes and lighting. Delta has also been changing the configuration of seats on its planes.
“Each aircraft we bring in has more premium seats because we know the demand is there and there’s a lot of opportunity to continue to serve that demand,” Erik Snell, the company’s chief financial officer, told reporters last week as the company announced its quarterly earnings. “We’ve been reducing the capacity on the main cabin side.”
Last year, Delta also expanded its fare options to have different tiers in each of its cabins, with varying prices and perks. This summer, it added a “Basic” version of first class, which comes with the big seat up front along with the meal and onboard service, but with fewer perks on the ground.
— The AJC’s Kelly Yamanouchi contributed to this report.