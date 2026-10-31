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Georgia Democratic voters explain what's driving them to the polls

As Election Day approaches, Democratic candidates are making a final push to motivate voters across Georgia. At a rally in Morrow featuring former President Barack Obama, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms, the AJC spoke with attendees about the issues driving their votes. Voters pointed to healthcare costs, affordability, education funding, reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights and concerns about the direction of the country under President Donald Trump. Their responses offer a snapshot of what some Georgia Democrats believe is at stake in this election. Video by Keith Lovely Jr. | Jordan Pettiford and Javier Loarte for the AJC

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