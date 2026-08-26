Does Flock Safety have a transparency problem?

Does Flock Safety have a transparency problem? As some cities reconsider contracts with the surveillance technology company, Flock says its audit logs and search requirements make it more transparent than critics suggest. Watch our full investigation into Flock Safety, surveillance cameras, privacy and policing technology now on AJC's YouTube channel. Subscribe for more videos on cybersecurity, public safety and Atlanta's growing camera network. Credits: AJC | Fight for the Future

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