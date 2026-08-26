Does Flock Safety have a transparency problem?
Does Flock Safety have a transparency problem? As some cities reconsider contracts with the surveillance technology company, Flock says its audit logs and search requirements make it more transparent than critics suggest. Watch our full investigation into Flock Safety, surveillance cameras, privacy and policing technology now on AJC's YouTube channel. Subscribe for more videos on cybersecurity, public safety and Atlanta's growing camera network. Credits: AJC | Fight for the Future
Researcher accessed Flock cameras that had no passwords
YouTuber and security researcher Benn Jordan says he found dozens of Flock cameras online with no usernames, no passwords and unencrypted footage. Credits: AJC
Two rescued beluga whales settle into new home at Georgia Aquarium
Two rescued belugas have a new home at Georgia Aquarium. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | ABC News | CBS News | U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Atlanta police find missing sisters in locked trailer
Body-worn camera footage released by the Atlanta Police Department captures the moment officers found two missing sisters. Credits: Atlanta Police Department
Let Me Put U On: The journaling habit that helped me better understand myself
Mirtha Donastorg shares how journaling evolved from childhood diaries into nearly 16 notebooks. Credits: Ronald Williams, James Evans / AJC | Getty Images