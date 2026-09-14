Ossoff targets Collins over extremist ties at Athens rally
With early voting a month away, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff used a rally in Athens to sharpen his attacks on Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, calling him a "bigot" and accusing him of refusing to answer questions about his ties to his extremist son-in-law. The comments came as Ossoff and Collins held competing events in Athens on the same day, highlighting two sharply different messages in Georgia's Senate race. Credit: Jon Ossoff/YouTube
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