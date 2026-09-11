Flock Safety's fastest-growing business is police drones

What if a drone arrived before the police? Flock Safety is best known for its automated license plate readers, but one of the fastest-growing parts of its business is drone as first responder technology. Capable of flying up to 60 mph, Flock's police drones can be deployed in minutes to get eyes on an incident before officers arrive. We got a behind-the-scenes look at how the Dunwoody Police Department uses a Flock-powered drone to locate incidents, gather information and help reduce response times. Watch the full episode on Flock Safety now on the AJC's YouTube channel. Subscribe for more videos on surveillance cameras, privacy, policing technology, cybersecurity and Atlanta's expanding camera network. Credit: AJC

1:04