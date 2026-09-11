Flock Safety's fastest-growing business is police drones
What if a drone arrived before the police? Flock Safety is best known for its automated license plate readers, but one of the fastest-growing parts of its business is drone as first responder technology. Capable of flying up to 60 mph, Flock's police drones can be deployed in minutes to get eyes on an incident before officers arrive. We got a behind-the-scenes look at how the Dunwoody Police Department uses a Flock-powered drone to locate incidents, gather information and help reduce response times. Watch the full episode on Flock Safety now on the AJC's YouTube channel. Subscribe for more videos on surveillance cameras, privacy, policing technology, cybersecurity and Atlanta's expanding camera network. Credit: AJC
The data-sharing surveillance network behind Flock Safety
What happens when thousands of surveillance cameras are connected in a single network? Credits: AJC | DeFlock
Who has the best fried chicken? We put 4 favorites to the test.
We put four Atlanta fried chicken contenders to the test. Which one came out on top? Credits: AJC
Keisha Lance Bottoms says Rick Jackson's attack ads prompted confrontation
Bottoms says Jackson's attacks involving her husband are based on a misleading version of events. Credit: Keisha Lance Bottoms for Georgia Governor
Keisha Lance Bottoms proposes grocery tax relief for Georgia families
What would Keisha Lance Bottoms do to lower grocery costs in Georgia? Credits: AJC