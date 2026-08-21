Why most banana pudding doesn't taste like banana

Most banana pudding doesn't actually taste much like banana. The AJC's food and dining critic Monti Carlo's fix? Build banana flavor into the pudding itself. Full recipe at AJC.com. Presented by Kroger.

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AJC | 12 minutes ago

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