Georgia's best high school athletic programs compete for AJC Varsity Crown
The AJC Varsity Crown is a yearlong competition recognizing the best high school athletic programs in Georgia. Schools from every classification earn points throughout the year based on athletic achievement, with standings updated seasonally at AJC.com. The competition highlights the programs that have helped make Georgia one of the nation's top states for high school sports. Credits: AP | Getty Images | Jason Getz/AJC | Adam Krohn/AJC | Miguel Martinez/AJC | 13WMAZ | @pgallamerican/Instagram | Jack Leo/X | NFL/YouTube | ESPN College GameDay | NFL Films Presents | GHSA
How Atlanta became the new home for ‘Shark Tank’ and other game shows
Credits: Video by Miasarah Lai, Sources: AJC | Tyler Perry Studios | Sony Pict. TV | ABC | Fox | Getty | LA Times | Official Black Wall Street | Rodney Ho/AJC
Lonnie Ali reflects on Muhammad Ali’s legacy as Olympic torch relay begins
Lonnie Ali recalls Muhammad Ali’s emotional 1996 Olympic moment in Atlanta. Credits: AJC | Getty Images
What the Braves need to do to win the Wild Card Series
The Atlanta Braves open the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies at Truist Park with everything on the line. Presented by Kroger. Credits: AJC | Getty
America once made most of the clothes Americans wore. So what happened?
How did American-made clothing fall off? Credits: Video by Fraser Jones | Jordan Pettiford, Javier Loarte, Austin Andries for the AJC, Sources: AJC | Getty