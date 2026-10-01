Georgia's best high school athletic programs compete for AJC Varsity Crown

The AJC Varsity Crown is a yearlong competition recognizing the best high school athletic programs in Georgia. Schools from every classification earn points throughout the year based on athletic achievement, with standings updated seasonally at AJC.com. The competition highlights the programs that have helped make Georgia one of the nation's top states for high school sports. Credits: AP | Getty Images | Jason Getz/AJC | Adam Krohn/AJC | Miguel Martinez/AJC | 13WMAZ | @pgallamerican/Instagram | Jack Leo/X | NFL/YouTube | ESPN College GameDay | NFL Films Presents | GHSA

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