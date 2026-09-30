Braves are one win away from NLDS

Austin Riley blasted a go-ahead three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the Braves to a 5-3 win over the Phillies at Truist Park. After lead-changing triples from Ozzie Albies and J.T. Realmuto, Riley delivered the decisive blow and Raisel Iglesias sealed the win in the ninth. The Braves are now one win away from the NLDS and a matchup with the Dodgers. Presented by Kroger. Credits: AJC | Getty Images

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