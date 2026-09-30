Braves are one win away from NLDS
Austin Riley blasted a go-ahead three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the Braves to a 5-3 win over the Phillies at Truist Park. After lead-changing triples from Ozzie Albies and J.T. Realmuto, Riley delivered the decisive blow and Raisel Iglesias sealed the win in the ninth. The Braves are now one win away from the NLDS and a matchup with the Dodgers. Presented by Kroger. Credits: AJC | Getty Images
What the Braves need to do to win the Wild Card Series
The Atlanta Braves open the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies at Truist Park with everything on the line. Presented by Kroger. Credits: AJC | Getty
America once made most of the clothes Americans wore. So what happened?
How did American-made clothing fall off? Credits: Video by Fraser Jones | Jordan Pettiford, Javier Loarte, Austin Andries for the AJC, Sources: AJC | Getty
Georgia governor's race: Where Bottoms and Jackson stand on health care
Where do Bottoms and Jackson stand on Medicaid expansion and health care access? Credits: Video by Miasarah Lai, Sources: AJC | CSPAN | Riley Bunch / AJC
How to get perfectly crispy chicken wings in the oven
Crispy baked wings don't need a fryer to deliver big flavor and crunch.