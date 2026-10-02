Atlanta's best pumpkin spice latte? We put 5 PSLs to the test.

Who has the best pumpkin spice latte in Atlanta? We asked the AJC's food and dining editor Monti Carlo to help settle the debate with a newsroom blind taste test of five popular Atlanta PSLs. Some leaned heavily on pumpkin spice, others let the coffee do the work. In the end, only one came out on top. Credit: AJC

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