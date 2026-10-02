Atlanta's best pumpkin spice latte? We put 5 PSLs to the test.
Who has the best pumpkin spice latte in Atlanta? We asked the AJC's food and dining editor Monti Carlo to help settle the debate with a newsroom blind taste test of five popular Atlanta PSLs. Some leaned heavily on pumpkin spice, others let the coffee do the work. In the end, only one came out on top. Credit: AJC
Braves are one win away from NLDS
Austin Riley’s three-run homer in the eighth lifted the Braves past Phillies. Atlanta is one win away from the NLDS. Presented by Kroger. Credits: AJC | Getty
How a Georgia mill helped launch Japan's denim industry
Credits: Fraser Jones, Jordan Pettiford, Keola Racela & Arsh Harjani / AJC. Sources: AJC|Big John|Cone Denim|Levi's|Getty|UNC|NYPL|Warner Bros. Ent. & others.
How Atlanta became the new home for ‘Shark Tank’ and other game shows
Credits: Video by Miasarah Lai, Sources: AJC | Tyler Perry Studios | Sony Pict. TV | ABC | Fox | Getty | LA Times | Official Black Wall Street | Rodney Ho/AJC
Lonnie Ali reflects on Muhammad Ali’s legacy as Olympic torch relay begins
Lonnie Ali recalls Muhammad Ali’s emotional 1996 Olympic moment in Atlanta. Credits: AJC | Getty Images