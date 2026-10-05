Keisha Lance Bottoms addresses Rick Jackson's absence from Georgia governor debates

During an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial board, Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms responded to questions about debates and public forums in the 2026 Georgia governor's race. In this clip, she discusses Rick Jackson's decision not to participate in those events and comments on preparations for early voting beginning, Oct. 13. Credit: AJC

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