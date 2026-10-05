Keisha Lance Bottoms addresses Rick Jackson's absence from Georgia governor debates
During an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial board, Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms responded to questions about debates and public forums in the 2026 Georgia governor's race. In this clip, she discusses Rick Jackson's decision not to participate in those events and comments on preparations for early voting beginning, Oct. 13. Credit: AJC
Inside the last large-scale selvedge denim mill in America
The denim looms keeping a piece of American history alive. Video by Fraser Jones, Miasarah Lai | Jordan Pettiford, Javier Loarte, Wil Hughes for the AJC
Georgia's best high school athletic programs compete for AJC Varsity Crown
Credits: AP|Getty|Jason Getz, Adam Krohn, Miguel Martinez/AJC|13WMAZ|@pgallamerican/IG|Jack Leo/X|NFL/YT|ESPN College GameDay|NFL Films Presents|GHSA
How an Atlanta couple is inspiring the next generation of young chefs
From cooking to confidence, Cameron Williams and Arielle Jolly-Williams are nurturing young chefs and moving Atlanta’s culture 404ward.
Braves are one win away from NLDS
Austin Riley’s three-run homer in the eighth lifted the Braves past Phillies. Atlanta is one win away from the NLDS. Presented by Kroger. Credits: AJC | Getty