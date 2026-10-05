Why Japanese selvedge denim became a global obsession

Why is some of the world's most sought-after denim made in Japan instead of America? Japanese denim maker Hiroki Kishimoto has spent decades working with selvedge denim, a fabric once woven in textile mills across the American South. During Japan's vintage denim boom, manufacturers didn't just preserve old techniques. They refined them, blending traditional craftsmanship with constant innovation to create jeans that helped make Japanese selvedge denim famous around the world. Watch the full denim episode of "Curiosities of the South" on the AJC's YouTube channel now. Subscribe to discover how the South lost one of its most iconic industries, how Georgia helped launch Japan's denim boom and whether American-made denim can make a comeback. Credits: Video by Fraser Jones | Jordan Pettiford, Austin Andries, Javier Loarte, Christina Thornell, Arsh Harjani for the AJC, Sources: yamadakoji.com | Boon | Getty Images | Levi's | Men's Club | Okayama Denim | Omoto Denim | Popeye | Yomiuri Shimbun | 一宮株式会社工夫庵

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