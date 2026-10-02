Inside the last large-scale selvedge denim mill in America
These 80-year-old shuttle looms are helping keep a piece of American denim history alive. At Mount Vernon Mills in Trion, Georgia, 45 historic looms produce selvedge denim known for its distinctive texture, subtle imperfections and signature self-finished edge. Watch the full denim episode of "Curiosities of the South" on the AJC's YouTube channel now. Subscribe to discover how the South lost one of its most iconic industries, how Georgia helped launch Japan's denim boom and whether American-made denim can make a comeback. Credits: Video by Fraser Jones, Miasarah Lai | Jordan Pettiford, Javier Loarte, Wil Hughes for the AJC
How a Georgia mill helped launch Japan's denim industry
Credits: Fraser Jones, Jordan Pettiford, Keola Racela & Arsh Harjani / AJC. Sources: AJC|Big John|Cone Denim|Levi's|Getty|UNC|NYPL|Warner Bros. Ent. & others.
How Atlanta became the new home for ‘Shark Tank’ and other game shows
Credits: Video by Miasarah Lai, Sources: AJC | Tyler Perry Studios | Sony Pict. TV | ABC | Fox | Getty | LA Times | Official Black Wall Street | Rodney Ho/AJC
Lonnie Ali reflects on Muhammad Ali’s legacy as Olympic torch relay begins
Lonnie Ali recalls Muhammad Ali’s emotional 1996 Olympic moment in Atlanta. Credits: AJC | Getty Images
What the Braves need to do to win the Wild Card Series
The Atlanta Braves open the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies at Truist Park with everything on the line. Presented by Kroger. Credits: AJC | Getty