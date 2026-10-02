Inside the last large-scale selvedge denim mill in America

These 80-year-old shuttle looms are helping keep a piece of American denim history alive. At Mount Vernon Mills in Trion, Georgia, 45 historic looms produce selvedge denim known for its distinctive texture, subtle imperfections and signature self-finished edge. Watch the full denim episode of "Curiosities of the South" on the AJC's YouTube channel now. Subscribe to discover how the South lost one of its most iconic industries, how Georgia helped launch Japan's denim boom and whether American-made denim can make a comeback. Credits: Video by Fraser Jones, Miasarah Lai | Jordan Pettiford, Javier Loarte, Wil Hughes for the AJC

0:44