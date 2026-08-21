Researcher accessed Flock cameras that had no passwords

Flock Safety says its network of more than 120,000 law enforcement cameras has never been hacked. But YouTuber and security researcher Benn Jordan says he found dozens of Flock cameras online with no usernames, no passwords and unencrypted footage, allowing him to monitor locations and connect license plate data to people's daily routines. The dispute comes down to one question: Is that a hack, or simply "unauthorized access"? Watch the full episode on Flock Safety now on the AJC's YouTube channel. Subscribe for more videos on surveillance cameras, privacy, policing technology, cybersecurity and Atlanta's expanding camera network. Credits: AJC

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