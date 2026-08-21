Researcher accessed Flock cameras that had no passwords
Flock Safety says its network of more than 120,000 law enforcement cameras has never been hacked. But YouTuber and security researcher Benn Jordan says he found dozens of Flock cameras online with no usernames, no passwords and unencrypted footage, allowing him to monitor locations and connect license plate data to people's daily routines. The dispute comes down to one question: Is that a hack, or simply "unauthorized access"? Watch the full episode on Flock Safety now on the AJC's YouTube channel. Subscribe for more videos on surveillance cameras, privacy, policing technology, cybersecurity and Atlanta's expanding camera network. Credits: AJC
Let Me Put U On: The journaling habit that helped me better understand myself
Mirtha Donastorg shares how journaling evolved from childhood diaries into nearly 16 notebooks. Credits: Ronald Williams, James Evans / AJC | Getty Images
Which U.S. cities have the most surveillance cameras?
Atlanta ranks as the most surveilled U.S. city, with roughly one camera for every eight residents. See which cities follow. Credits: AJC | Getty | Comparitech
This city trusted Flock Safety. Now residents are sounding the alarm.
Founded in Atlanta, Flock Safety has deployed over 120,000 cameras nationwide. Credits: AJC|City of Dunwoody|Flock Safety|Georgia Department of Transportation
Who has the best banana pudding in Atlanta? We tried the top 5.
The AJC tried Atlanta’s top 5 banana puddings. Community Q BBQ took the crown, but do you agree with our pick?