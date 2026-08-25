Atlanta police body camera video shows response to deadly Beltline stabbing
Atlanta police body camera footage shows officers responding to a fatal stabbing on the Atlanta Beltline near Ponce de Leon Avenue on Aug. 23. Investigators said 29-year-old Ramon Harris was stabbed in the neck after an argument escalated Sunday afternoon, and he later died at Grady Memorial Hospital. Police arrested 54-year-old Johnathan Hamby at the scene. He faces charges including murder, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and possession of a knife in the commission of a felony. Credit: Atlanta Police Department
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