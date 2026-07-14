Why Burt Jones still hasn’t endorsed Rick Jackson for Georgia governor

Why hasn’t Lt. Gov. Burt Jones endorsed Georgia GOP gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson? Jones says he hasn’t been asked — and that no one from Jackson’s campaign has contacted him since the Republican runoff. In an interview with the AJC's "Politically Georgia" podcast, Jones said he has agreed to help other Republican candidates who reached out, but added: “Nobody’s reached out. I haven’t heard anything from that camp.” His comments come as Republicans work to reunify after a bruising primary for the Republican nomination.

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