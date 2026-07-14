Why Burt Jones still hasn’t endorsed Rick Jackson for Georgia governor
Why hasn’t Lt. Gov. Burt Jones endorsed Georgia GOP gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson? Jones says he hasn’t been asked — and that no one from Jackson’s campaign has contacted him since the Republican runoff. In an interview with the AJC's "Politically Georgia" podcast, Jones said he has agreed to help other Republican candidates who reached out, but added: “Nobody’s reached out. I haven’t heard anything from that camp.” His comments come as Republicans work to reunify after a bruising primary for the Republican nomination.
Georgia’s most valuable fruit isn’t the peach anymore
Credits: AJC|Getty|1993 Blueberry Eggo "WAFFLES" Ad, 1994 Post Blueberry Morning Cereal TV Ad, 1993 Pop Tarts Blueberry Ad - All Life / YT|GA Dept. of Revenue
How Hollywood helped glorify the South's racial past
Credit: AJC|CBS Boston|CNN|Getty|Splash Mtn. Ch.|The Walt Disney Co.|Warner Bros Ent.|Daily Richmond Whig|The Times-Picayune|STL Post-Dispatch|The Virginian
Hyundai’s Georgia factory shows the future of auto manufacturing
Credits: AJC | Boston Dynamics | BMW Group | GommeBlog | Zachary Hansen, Adam Van Brimmer / AJC | Business Wire | BMW Group | CBT News | CNBC | Yahoo News
What America looks like at 250
What does America look like 250 years in? For AJC photojournalist Arvin Temkar, the answer is deeply personal. Credits: Arvin Temkar / AJC