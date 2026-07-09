The most controversial moment of Argentina vs. Egypt match has nothing to do with the score
Argentina's dramatic 3-2 comeback over Egypt has become one of the World Cup's biggest controversies. Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan made FIFA's official anti-racism "X" signal during the match but was shown a yellow card moments later. Afterward, Hassan accused the referee of ignoring the incident, and the Egyptian Football Association filed a formal complaint seeking an investigation.
Hyundai’s Georgia factory shows the future of auto manufacturing
Credits: AJC | Boston Dynamics | BMW Group | GommeBlog | Zachary Hansen, Adam Van Brimmer / AJC | Business Wire | BMW Group | CBT News | CNBC | Yahoo News
What America looks like at 250
What does America look like 250 years in? For AJC photojournalist Arvin Temkar, the answer is deeply personal. Credits: Arvin Temkar / AJC
'We built America': Black Atlantans reflect on the meaning of July 4th
We asked Black Atlantans what the Fourth of July means to them today. Credit: Getty Images
Driven: Georgia high school athlete spotlight
In a new series with AJC Varsity, we're going into the mindset of Georgia's high school athletes. (Presented by Ed Voyles Hyundai)