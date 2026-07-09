The most controversial moment of Argentina vs. Egypt match has nothing to do with the score

Argentina's dramatic 3-2 comeback over Egypt has become one of the World Cup's biggest controversies. Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan made FIFA's official anti-racism "X" signal during the match but was shown a yellow card moments later. Afterward, Hassan accused the referee of ignoring the incident, and the Egyptian Football Association filed a formal complaint seeking an investigation.

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The most controversial moment of Argentina vs. Egypt match has nothing to do with the score

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