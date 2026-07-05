Hyundai’s Georgia factory shows the future of auto manufacturing

Inside Hyundai’s massive new Georgia factory, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, robots already weld, paint, assemble and move cars across the floor — and humanoid robots could join them by 2028. As automation accelerates across the auto industry, companies say the goal isn’t to replace people, but to reshape the work humans do. The factory promises 8,500 jobs by 2031, but what happens as robots become smarter, faster and more capable? For now, fully “dark factories” run only by machines still seem more science fiction than reality — but the future of manufacturing is already here. Credits: AJC | Boston Dynamics | BMW Group | GommeBlog | Zachary Hansen, Adam Van Brimmer / AJC | Business Wire | BMW Group | CBT News | CNBC | Yahoo News

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