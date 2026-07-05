Hyundai’s Georgia factory shows the future of auto manufacturing
Inside Hyundai’s massive new Georgia factory, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, robots already weld, paint, assemble and move cars across the floor — and humanoid robots could join them by 2028. As automation accelerates across the auto industry, companies say the goal isn’t to replace people, but to reshape the work humans do. The factory promises 8,500 jobs by 2031, but what happens as robots become smarter, faster and more capable? For now, fully “dark factories” run only by machines still seem more science fiction than reality — but the future of manufacturing is already here. Credits: AJC | Boston Dynamics | BMW Group | GommeBlog | Zachary Hansen, Adam Van Brimmer / AJC | Business Wire | BMW Group | CBT News | CNBC | Yahoo News
Bodycam footage shows Georgia police traffic stop leading to ICE arrests
Body camera footage shows Georgia police pulling over a work van and contacting ICE. Credits: AJC|Jefferson PD|Mario Guevara, Luis Estrada Telemundo Atlanta/FB
Why people still reenact the Civil War 160 years later
Civil War reenactors say they’re preserving history, but their work is central to debates about Southern identity. Credit: AJC | Getty | New York Public Library
Ossoff invokes Founding Fathers in warning about Trump
Sen. Jon Ossoff invoked the Founding Fathers while contrasting their vision for the country with current political divisions. Credits: Jon Ossoff/YouTube
Inside the Port of Savannah: The fastest-growing port in the United States
Credits: AJC|Georgia Ports Authority|11Alive|WTOC|Beyond the build|What the ship| Adam Van Brimmer / AJC|Bloomberg|DFAN|WJCL|Coastal Plain Reader