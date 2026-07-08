Georgia’s most valuable fruit isn’t the peach anymore
Peaches are perhaps Georgia’s most iconic symbol, but they’re not the state’s number one fruit. Commercial blueberry production in Georgia has exploded since the 1990s, leading the berry to become the top fruit in the state in terms of both monetary value and acres harvested. Despite this, both crops face danger from erratic weather patterns, late freezes, and storms. The AJC’s Olivia Wakim traveled to the blueberry capital of Georgia to find out more about the blueberry’s takeover, and what breeders are doing to ensure future harvests. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Blueberry Eggo "WAFFLES" Commercial (1993) - Toon Along!, 1994 Post Blueberry Morning Cereal "Taste a little bit of summer" TV Commercial - ewjxn, Pop Tarts Blueberry 1993 Commercial - All Life Commercial / YouTube | Georgia Department of Revenue
'We built America': Black Atlantans reflect on the meaning of July 4th
We asked Black Atlantans what the Fourth of July means to them today. Credit: Getty Images
Driven: Georgia high school athlete spotlight
In a new series with AJC Varsity, we're going into the mindset of Georgia's high school athletes. (Presented in partnership with Ed Voyles Hyundai)
Same Civil War, different story: How textbooks rewrote slavery and Lincoln
Credits: AJC|PBS|ANF|WPLG|11Alive|Getty|STL Post Disp.|Daviess Co. Pub. Libr.|TN State Libr. and Arch.|HathiTrust|Libr. of Cong.|NY Pub. Libr.|The TX Trib.|NBCN
Bodycam footage shows Georgia police traffic stop leading to ICE arrests
Body camera footage shows Georgia police pulling over a work van and contacting ICE. Credits: AJC|Jefferson PD|Mario Guevara, Luis Estrada Telemundo Atlanta/FB