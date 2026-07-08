Georgia’s most valuable fruit isn’t the peach anymore

Peaches are perhaps Georgia’s most iconic symbol, but they’re not the state’s number one fruit. Commercial blueberry production in Georgia has exploded since the 1990s, leading the berry to become the top fruit in the state in terms of both monetary value and acres harvested. Despite this, both crops face danger from erratic weather patterns, late freezes, and storms. The AJC’s Olivia Wakim traveled to the blueberry capital of Georgia to find out more about the blueberry’s takeover, and what breeders are doing to ensure future harvests. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Blueberry Eggo "WAFFLES" Commercial (1993) - Toon Along!, 1994 Post Blueberry Morning Cereal "Taste a little bit of summer" TV Commercial - ewjxn, Pop Tarts Blueberry 1993 Commercial - All Life Commercial / YouTube | Georgia Department of Revenue

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