What America looks like at 250
What does America look like 250 years in? For AJC photojournalist Arvin Temkar, the answer is deeply personal. In his American Mosaic portrait series, Temkar — the son of Filipino and Indian immigrants — highlights first-generation Americans whose stories, cultures and ambitions help shape the nation. Hear how this project became both a celebration of identity and a search for connection in a deeply divided moment. Credits: Arvin Temkar / AJC
Why people still reenact the Civil War 160 years later
Civil War reenactors say they’re preserving history, but their work is central to debates about Southern identity. Credit: AJC | Getty | New York Public Library
Ossoff invokes Founding Fathers in warning about Trump
Sen. Jon Ossoff invoked the Founding Fathers while contrasting their vision for the country with current political divisions. Credits: Jon Ossoff/YouTube
Inside the Port of Savannah: The fastest-growing port in the United States
Credits: AJC|Georgia Ports Authority|11Alive|WTOC|Beyond the build|What the ship| Adam Van Brimmer / AJC|Bloomberg|DFAN|WJCL|Coastal Plain Reader
Delta flight attendants allege harassment by instructor, raising concerns about company culture
Credits:Miguel Martinez, Hyosub Shin/AJC | Felix Uribe Jr. for the AJC | Courtesy of Mirayah McFarlin