What America looks like at 250

What does America look like 250 years in? For AJC photojournalist Arvin Temkar, the answer is deeply personal. In his American Mosaic portrait series, Temkar — the son of Filipino and Indian immigrants — highlights first-generation Americans whose stories, cultures and ambitions help shape the nation. Hear how this project became both a celebration of identity and a search for connection in a deeply divided moment. Credits: Arvin Temkar / AJC

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